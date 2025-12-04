Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 14: Start Alec Pierce
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five wide receiver streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 14
Michael Wilson vs. Rams (35.6%): Wilson’s numbers tumbled last week with the return of Marvin Harrison Jr., but the latter suffered a heel injury and could miss this week’s game against the Rams. If that ultimately happens, Wilson would once again be in the sleeper conversation against the Rams. In two games without Harrison Jr. (Weeks 11-12), Wilson went off for 25 catches, 303 yards and 55.3 fantasy points.
Christian Watson vs. Bears (34.2%): Watson has been red-hot since his return to the Packers offense, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes an 80-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. He’s worth a look as a flex starter against the Bears, who have allowed 14 wideouts to score 12-plus points, including eight players who’ve gone over 17 points.
Troy Franklin at Raiders (29.8%): Franklin played fewer snaps and saw fewer targets than rookie Pat Bryant (0.3%) last week, so include them both in this space. The Broncos have a plus matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-most points per game to perimeter receivers and the eighth-most points to slot men on the season. That makes both wideouts worthy of streamer consideration this week.
Alec Pierce at Jaguars (22.3%): Pierce has been solid for the better part of the last month, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He has a nice matchup this week too, as the veteran faces a Jaguars defense that’s surrendered the fifth-most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers. In all, Jacksonville has allowed double digits to 17 wideouts, including 10 who’ve scored 15-plus points.
Adonai Mitchell vs. Dolphins (4.0%): Mitchell had his breakout party in Week 13, posting eight catches for 102 yards with a touchdown and 24.2 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. He was targeted 12 times in the contest too, so he clearly has the attention (and trust) of Tyrod Taylor. With Garrett Wilson banged up, there’s a good chance that Mitchell will be a highly utilized wide receiver at home against Miami.