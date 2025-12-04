Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 14: Start Harrison Mevis
Was Michael Badgley your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 14
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Chiefs (29.5%): I don’t consider Fairbairn a streamer, but look at his low starting percentage (he’s only 40% started on Sleeper too)! He’s actually one of the best kickers in fantasy football, averaging 11.3 points per game. Fairbairn has been mostly matchup-proof too, scoring eight or more points in all but one game. If you can grab him off the wire, I think you’ll have an elite kicker down the stretch.
Harrison Mevis at Cardinals (26.7%): Mevis hasn’t put up great totals as the Rams' kicker so far, but I do like him as a streamer this weekend in Arizona. Their defense has been generous to kickers at home, allowing 10.7 fantasy points per game. In all, the Cardinals have allowed eight different booters to beat them for at least 10 fantasy points, and only four kickers haven’t hit double digits against them this season.
Will Reichard vs. Commanders (13.7%): Reichard scored 10 fantasy points last week, and he’s now scored at least nine points in three of his last four games. Available in a lot of leagues, Reichard is an attractive streamer in a plus matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to kickers this season, and all but three enemy booters have scored eight or more points against them.
Riley Patterson at Jets (1.6%): Patterson has been quietly solid in the last month plus, as he’s scored 10 or more points in three of his last five games. I also like his matchup against the Jets, who have surrendered more fantasy points to kickers on the season. In all, the position has scored at least seven points in all 12 games against the Men in Green, and seven have put up at least nine points (including Patterson in Week 4).
Jake Moody at Vikings (0.4%): Moody has been solid this season, averaging 10 fantasy points in his four games between the 49ers, Bears, and Commanders. The veteran also has a phenomenal matchup next on the schedule, facing a Vikings defense that’s given up the second-most points per game to kickers. What’s more, six different kickers have beaten them for at least 11 points. Moody is a free agent in a ton of leagues.