Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 14: Start Daniel Jones
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 14
Jared Goff vs. Cowboys (42.3%): Goff is typically solid in the stat sheets at home, which was evident last week when he beat the Packers for 20.6 fantasy points without Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s a solid streamer against the Cowboys on Thursday night, as their defense has allowed the most points per game to enemy quarterbacks. In all, an incredible 11 quarterbacks have scored 17-plus points against them.
Daniel Jones at Jaguars (38.7%): Jones hasn’t put up great fantasy totals lately, but he’s had a decent floor and a Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars is favorable. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, and seven have beaten them for 17-plus fantasy points overall. This could be a shootout too, as the total for this huge game is a lofty 48.5 on DraftKings.
Jordan Love vs. Bears (31.8%): Love is coming off one of his best games of the season, tossing four touchdown passes and scoring 25.8 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. He’s a viable option against the Bears, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Seven field generals have beaten them for more than 16 points, including five who have scored more than 21 points.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Rams (24.4%): Brissett has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all seven games. In fact, he’s third in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Rams, who just allowed three touchdowns and 22.5 fantasy points to Bryce Young in a Week 13 loss.
Tyrod Taylor vs. Dolphins (3.4%): Taylor is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 21.3 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. He’s in a good spot this week too, as Taylor faces a Dolphins defense that’s allowed the seventh-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In fact, eight field generals have beaten them for 17-plus points, including five who have scored more than 23 fantasy points in 2025.