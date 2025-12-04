Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 14: Start the Steelers DST
Are the Patriots your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defense streamers for Week 14!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 14
Steelers defense at Ravens (40.2%): The Ravens offense has been awful lately, committing eight giveaways and allowing nine sacks over their last three games. Lamar Jackson seems to be playing at less than 100 percent too, so this is not a bad spot for the Steelers defense in terms of a fantasy starter. Pittsburgh, which has posted 34 sacks and 22 takeaways on the season, should be a top-12 option this week.
Eagles defense at Chargers (32.9%): The value of the Eagles defense has everything to do with the status of Justin Herbert, who is a question mark coming off surgery on his non-throwing hand. If he’s unable to play, Philadelphia’s defense would be a clear option against Trey Lance. The problem is that this game is being played on Monday night, so be sure to keep tabs on Herbert’s status throughout the week.
Buccaneers defense vs. Saints (26.4%): The Buccaneers' defense will be a very popular sleeper this week in a plus matchup against Tyler Shough and the Saints. Their offense has committed the third-most giveaways this season … only the Vikings and Seahawks have more … and the New Orleans line has surrendered 32 sacks of their quarterbacks. This is also a home game for the Bucs, so they’ll be fired up to play.
Commanders defense at Vikings (16.1%): The Commanders' defense has not been very fantasy friendly, but this week’s game against turnover-prone, deer-in-the-headlights quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, is uber favorable. Their line has allowed the third-most sacks of their quarterbacks, and no team has committed more giveaways. So, if this Washington defense is available, add it and start it as a nice steamer.
Dolphins defense at Jets (14.9%): The Dolphins' defense faces their AFC East rival, the Jets, in New Jersey this weekend. While Tyrod Taylor looked good last week, it doesn’t change the fact that the Men in Green have allowed 41 sacks and have committed 14 giveaways this season. Defenses have also averaged the 10th-most fantasy points when facing the Jets, so the Fins are well worth a roll of the dice.