Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 14: Start Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
Jacoby Brissett vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett has been on absolute fire since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all seven games. In fact, he’s third in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Rams, who just allowed three touchdowns and 22.5 fantasy points to Bryce Young in a Week 13 loss.
RJ Harvey at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Harvey produced two touchdowns and 21.2 points in a win over the Broncos last week, and he saw a solid 31% touch share in the contest. I’d keep him active this week too, as he faces another good matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed 16-plus fantasy points to four running backs since Week 9, including Kimani Vidal’s 21.7 points just last weekend.
Devin Neal at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Neal should see a bigger role in the Saints offense with Alvin Kamara (knee) banged up, making the rookie a potential sleeper against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and nine have beaten them for at least 15 points. That includes five backs who beat Tampa Bay for more than 20 fantasy points.
Alec Pierce at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pierce has been solid for the better part of the last month, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He has a nice matchup this week too, as the veteran faces a Jaguars defense that’s surrendered the fifth-most points per game to perimeter receivers. In all, Jacksonville has allowed double digits to 17 wideouts, including 10 who’ve scored 15-plus points.
Christian Watson vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Watson has been red-hot since his return to the Packers offense, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes an 80-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. He’s worth a look as a flex starter against the Bears, who have allowed 14 wideouts to score 12-plus points, including eight who’ve gone over 17 points.