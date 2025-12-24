Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 17: Start Taysom HIll
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy tight end streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers For Week 17
Hunter Henry at Jets (37.9%): Henry rebounded from a Week 15 stinker, posting a touchdown and 15.5 fantasy points in a win over the Ravens. He has now scored 11-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Jets is favorable on paper. Their defense has been vulnerable to tight ends lately, as four have beaten them for double digits since Week 10. That includes Juwan Johnson’s 16.9 points last week.
Dalton Schultz vs. Chargers (33.6%): Schultz, listed in this space last week, found the end zone and scored 14.5 fantasy points against the Raiders. He has now scored 12-plus points in three of his last four games, and he ranks seventh in points among tight ends in the last 11 weeks. The Chargers have allowed three tight ends to beat them for at least 14 fantasy points since Week 13 as well, so keep Schultz in your starting lineup.
Juwan Johnson at Titans (25.9%): Johnson had nine targets and scored 16.9 points in last week’s win over the Jets, and his next contest in Tennessee makes him a viable play once again. Their defense has struggled against tight ends lately, allowing 11-plus points to the position four times since Week 11. Two of those tight ends, Harold Fannin Jr. and George Kittle, beat them for 22-plus points in back-to-back weeks.
Brenton Strange at Colts (9.8%): Strange posted five catches and a touchdown in a win over the Broncos, totaling 14.9 fantasy points. He has now scored 13-plus points in three of his last five games, and he’s a legitimate starting option at a thin tight end position against the Colts in Week 17. Their defense just gave up a huge stat line to George Kittle, so Strange is worth a look for those managers in need at tight end this week.
Taysom Hill at Titans (0.4%): Fantasy analysts were trying to figure out who would lead the Saints backfield in the absence of Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal … would it be Audric Estime or Evan Hull? Well, it was neither. Instead, Taysom Hill did his Swiss army knife thing and led the team with 12 carries and 16 touches, and he even threw a touchdown in a win over the Jets. It’s like playing a running back at tight end … that’s huge.
Notables
- Michael Mayer vs. Giants (0.6%)
- Jake Tonges vs. Bears (0.2%)