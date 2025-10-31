Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 9: Start Zach Ertz
Is Dallas Goedert your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five tight end streamers for Week 9!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 9
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Patriots (41.8%): Pitts Sr. has been far more productive in the last four weeks, scoring 13-plus points three times. He’s also seen a combined 19 targets in the last two weeks. I’d keep him active this week against the Patriots, who have allowed six tight ends to beat them for 11-plus fantasy points. In all, their defense has given up the fifth-most points per game to the position.
Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks (30.1%): Ertz put up a stinker last weekend, but he’s been much better statistically with Jayden Daniels under center. Fortunately, Daniels is expected to return this week against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed seven TEs to score at least 10.1 points against them. In all, Seattle has allowed the seventh-most points per game to the position in 2025.
Colston Loveland at Bengals (7.6%): Loveland played a season-high 51 snaps and ran a season-high 35 snaps in the absence of Cole Kmet last week. While it didn’t equate to fantasy success, it was still a positive nonetheless. If Kmet can’t go again this week, the rookie is in a great spot to succeed against a Bengals defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Jonnu Smith vs. Colts (6.7%): Trying to pick one of Smith, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington in fantasy football has been tough this year, but Smith has run the most routes of the trio. So, for those in need, he would be the tight end to start against the Colts. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to the position, and four have beaten them for double digits since Week 3.
AJ Barner at Commanders (2.2%): Barner has quietly produced 10-plus points in four of his last six games, and a matchup against the Commanders puts him on the streaming radar. Their defense has allowed 18 or more points to four tight ends, including three since Week 4, and the position has averaged the third-most yards per catch against them. This is for deep leagues, but Barber has some value.