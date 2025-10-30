Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 9: Start Chargers DST
Were the Buccaneers your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five defensive streamers for Week 8!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 9
Rams defense vs. Saints (52.2%): The Rams are started in barely over 50% of ESPN.com leagues, but it’s close (so I’ll use them). Over the last two weeks, New Orleans has allowed nine sacks and committed eight giveaways … no other team has committed more than four in that time. With rookie Tyler Shough under center for his first start with the Saints, L.A.’s defense is a great start ‘em this week.
Seahawks defense at Commanders (47.7%): The Seahawks' defense doesn’t pop off the page as a great start with Jayden Daniels coming back, but this hasn’t been the same Commanders offense compared to a season ago. Seattle is also tied for fifth in sacks, and its tied for fourth in interceptions after eight weeks. This makes them a streamable play for managers in this Sunday night affair.
Chargers defense vs. Titans (47.4%): The Titans are the cheat code for fantasy defenses, and the Chargers get the pleasure of facing them this week. No team has given up more sacks than Tennessee, and their offense has committed 13 giveaways in eight games. What’s more, no team is averaging fewer points and total net yards per contest, so the Bolts should provide a fantasy spark.
Jaguars defense at Raiders (23.6%): The Jaguars don’t have the most reliable defense in fantasy terms, but it can be useful based on the matchups. That’s the case this week, as they’ll travel west to face the Raiders. Geno Smith has been a turnover machine with 10 interceptions, which is tied for the most of any quarterback. He’s also been sacked 19 times, which is tied for seventh-most.
Ravens defense at Dolphins (22.5%): Baltimore’s defense has been plain bad this year, but it does have a favorable matchup on Thursday night. The Dolphins are tied for second in giveaways, as Tua Tagovailoa has tossed 10 interceptions. Their line has also allowed 62 quarterback pressures, and Miami’s is averaging the fifth-fewest new yards per game on the offensive side in the first eight weeks.