Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 9: Start Travis Hunter
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five running back streamers for Week 9!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 9
Jauan Jennings at Giants (19.6%): Jennings has done next to nothing in the stat sheets this season, scoring single digits in all but one of his six games. Still, he’s worth a roll of the dice against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to receivers, including the ninth-most points to the perimeter, so the matchup is favorable. In all, 11 wideouts have beaten the G-Men for double digits.
Travis Hunter at Raiders (18.3%): Hunter had his best game as a pro before the bye week, scoring 24.1 fantasy points on 14 targets. With Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with a bum shoulder, the rookie could play more often on offense this week once again. The matchup is right as well, as the Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most points per game to wideouts in 2025.
Josh Downs at Steelers (17.6%): Downs, who was in this column last week, posted 12.9 fantasy points against the Titans. He has now scored 11-plus PPR points in three straight games. This week’s matchup is good for both Downs and Alec Pierce (3.7%), as Pittsburgh has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts, including the third-most points allowed to perimeter receivers.
Tre Tucker vs. Jaguars (3.9%): Tucker, who is a free agent in a lot of leagues, is worth a look this week in a plus matchup against the Jaguars. No defense in the league has allowed more fantasy points per game to the perimeter (Tucker runs about 78% of his routes out wide), and only the Cowboys have given up more touchdown catches. If you’re in need, Tucker is a worthwhile streamer.
Calvin Austin III vs. Colts (1.9%): Austin III returned to action last week and was second in snaps played and routes run among Steelers wide receivers. While his numbers weren’t great, he played more than enough to produce. That production could come this week as he faces a Colts defense that’s allowed a league-high 51 catches and the fifth-most points per game to opposing slot receivers this year.