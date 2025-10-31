Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 9: Start Bam Knight
Was Bucky Irving one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 9!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 9
Woody Marks vs. Broncos (25.3%): Listed as one of my favorite running back streamers last week, Marks scored 15.1 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. He has now scored more than 12 points in three of his last four games, including one game with 27.9 points. He also has a favorable matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed five backs to beat them for 17-plus points since Week 2.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. 49ers (24.3%): Tracy Jr. takes over as the new lead running back for the Giants in the absence of Cam Skattebo, who has been lost for the season. With four teams on a bye, he’s worth a look in a plus matchup against a banged-up Niners defense. They’ve allowed 15-plus points to five running backs since Week 4, including three backs who have finished with 19-plus points.
Bam Knight at Cowboys (12.8%): Knight has taken over as the top running back in Arizona, and a matchup against the Cowboys makes him a solid sleeper. Their defense has allowed double digits to nine running backs this season, including five who have scored 17-plus points, three with more than 24 points and two over 31 points. So, Knight could go “bam” this week as an RB2 or flex starter.
Tyjae Spears vs. Chargers (12.6%): Spears is coming off his best game of the season, as he scored 17.2 points in a loss to the Colts. He also played more snaps and had the same number of touches as Tony Pollard. With a negative game scrip likely against the Chargers, Spears could play a bigger role in the Titans' offense in the second half once again. He’s a worthwhile dart throw this weekend.
Kareem Hunt at Bills (11%): Hunt isn’t a true fantasy sleeper in the traditional sense, but he is a great start this week against the Bills. Isiah Pacheco is week to week with an MCL sprain, so Hunt will see more work in the Chiefs offense. Buffalo has also allowed seven running backs to beat them for double digits this season, including two who have beaten them for more than 29 points.