Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 9: Start Tyler Loop
Is Chase McLaughlin your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five kicker streamers for Week 9!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 9
Tyler Loop at Dolphins (36%): Loop posted a solid 13 fantasy points last week, and he should be in starting lineups on Thursday night against the Dolphins. Their defense as been generous to kickers, allowing five to score at least nine points, including three who have had at least 11 points. Miami has also allowed the second-most points per game to road kickers, so add and start Loop.
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Broncos (28%): I whiffed on Fairbairn last week, as he put up 14 fantasy points despite a tough matchup on paper against the 49ers. The veteran has now scored at least nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, and that could be his floor against the Broncos. In four road games, their defense has allowed at least 11 points to opposing kickers three times.
Cairo Santos at Bengals (24.5%): Santos returned to action last week, scoring 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. That continues a hot streak for Bears kickers, as Jake Moody had scored a combined 29 points in the previous two games where Santos was out of action. The Bengals have also surrendered nine or more points to two kickers in two of their last three games of the season.
Jason Myers at Commanders (13.1): Myers has quietly averaged around 10 fantasy points per game this season, and he’s been held under eight points just once in seven games. He’s well worth a look against the Commanders, who have allowed at least eight fantasy points to five kickers, including four who have posted at least 11 points. Myers is a free agent in a lot of leagues, too.
Andy Borregales vs. Falcons (10.7%): Borregales posted 13 fantasy points last week, and he’s worth a stream against the Falcons if you’re in need. Their defense has been generous to kickers, allowing five to score at least eight points, including four who have hit double digits. In all, Atlanta has surrendered 15 field-goal attempts and more than nine fantasy points per game to kickers in 2025.
Jake Moody at Ravens (1.1%): Moody has been a fantasy star since taking over the lead kicker duties in Chicago, scoring a combined 29 points in the last two games. Assuming Cairo Santos remains out, Moody will be a nice streamer against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed three kickers to beat them for at least 11 points, including one (Ka’imi Fairbairn) who finished with 18 points.