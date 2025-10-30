Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 9: Start Matthew Stafford
Is Jalen Hurts your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 9!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 9
Jaxson Dart at Eagles (41.3%): Dart has been fantastic, scoring 19-plus points in all but one of his first four NFL starts. He’s also done it against tough defenses like the Broncos and the Eagles (twice). I’m not saying the rookie is matchup proof, but his high-end totals make him a viable starter. The Niners have allowed four different quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points since Week 2, too.
Matthew Stafford vs. Saints (20.8%): Stafford has been on fire lately, scoring 25-plus points in three of his last four starts. That includes a five-touchdown performance versus the Jaguars before L.A.’s bye week. I’d start him against the Saints, who have allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 24-plus points since Week 4. In all, five have scored at least 16.7 fantasy points against them in 2025.
Joe Flacco vs. Bears (20.3%): Flacco has been red-hot since being traded to the Bengals, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in three straight games, including two with more than 24 points. He’ll remain a startable asset this week too, as the veteran faces a Bears defense that has allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for 21-plus points. This game also opened at a lofty 51.5 on DraftKings.
Jared Goff vs. Vikings (15%): Goff is typically a fantasy stud at Ford Field, as he’s averaged more than 20 fantasy points in his last 20 home starts. What’s more, he’s put up 18-plus points in 11 of those games. Minnesota's defense has allowed an average of nearly 25 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last two games as well, so Goff should post a nice line in an NFC barnburner.
Trevor Lawrence at Raiders (5.7%): Lawrence put up good totals before the Jaguars’ bye week, scoring at least 17.6 fantasy points in three straight games. He should be able to hit that total (or better) this week too, as he faces a plus matchup against the Raiders. Four quarterbacks have beaten them for at least 16.7 fantasy points, including three who have hit that mark since Week 3.