Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 17: Start Stefon Diggs
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy football wide receivers? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy wide receiver streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers For Week 17
Jauan Jennings vs. Bears (41.2%): Jennings has scored 13-plus points in four straight games and six of his last seven overall, so he’s become a solid starter in fantasy land. He has a plus matchup at home against the Bears next on the schedule, as their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 9. Look for the veteran to fill up the stat sheets once again on Sunday night.
Jakobi Meyers at Colts (39.3%): Meyers has scored at least 11.4 fantasy points in all but one of his last six games, during which time he’s averaged just under 14 points. He’s a nice flex this week, as the veteran faces a Colts defense that has allowed the seventh-most points to enemy wide receivers in the last eight weeks. Meyers also beat Indianapolis for a touchdown and 14.9 fantasy points in their first meeting of the season.
DJ Moore at 49ers (36.9%): Moore has been on fire in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 44.8 fantasy points. If the Bears are without Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III again this week, I’d continue to use Moore in a matchup against the 49ers. Their defense just gave up a nice stat line to Alex Pierce on Monday night, and it’s allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the last eight weeks.
Stefon Diggs at Jets (36.7%): Diggs, listed as a start ’em last week, beat the Ravens for 22.8 fantasy points. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a nice matchup against the Jets. Their defense just allowed 36.8 points to Chris Olave last week, and Brian Thomas Jr. beat them for 17.1 points the previous week. In all, at least one receiver has had 17-plus points against them in three straight weeks.
Alec Pierce vs. Jaguars (8.4%): I might be chasing the points a bit here, as Pierce put up two touchdowns and a season-high 24.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Niners. Still, a matchup against the Jaguars puts him in the streamer conversation for those in need. He beat Jacksonville for 80 yards and 13 points in a matchup earlier in the season, and the Colts might need to throw in the second half to erase a potential deficit.