Fab's Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Packers WR Christian Watson
Week 13 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 14!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. The NFL will have four teams on a bye this coming week, as the 49ers, Giants, Panthers, and Patriots are off board. As a result, the waiver wire remains important to fill in missing fantasy starters either due to byes or injuries … and it’s even more vital right now with most fantasy postseasons starting in Week 15!
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 14
Devin Neal, RB, Saints (59%): Neal didn’t put up huge numbers in a loss to the Dolphins, but he did dominate the Saints backfield snaps and touches. Alvin Kamara’s status for Week 14 is unknown as he deals with an injured knee, and an upcoming matchup against the Panthers would make Neal a viable flex option. He’s probably gone in most competitive leagues, but the rookie could be floating around on some wires.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers (55%): Watson has been red hot since his return to the Packers offense, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes an 80-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. I’d grab him up for the rest of the season if he’s still available, as fantasy managers could do much worse than using him as a matchup-based flex starter down the stretch.
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings (53%): Mason was cut in a lot of fantasy leagues due to his lack of production after the return of Aaron Jones Sr. However, Jones Sr. suffered a shoulder injury against the Seahawks and didn’t return to the game. That could open the door for Mason to take back a featured role if Jones Sr. is forced to miss time. The Vikings offense is a disaster, but Mason still needs to be owned in all leagues.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (49%): Has the tide turned in Carolina’s backfield? Rico Dowdle got the start, but Hubbard got just one fewer touch in a win over the Rams. The latter also blew Dowdle out of the water in terms of fantasy points, scoring 20.4 compared to Dowdle’s 9.9. Dowdle’s production has slipped in recent weeks too, so Hubbard could see more work if coach Dave Canales goes with the “hot hand.”
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (48%): Lawrence has been solid in the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 38.8 fantasy points, including 21.7 against the Titans in Week 13. He also has his full complement of offensive weapons at his disposal with Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange back from injuries. The schedule isn’t great for Lawrence down the stretch, but he does face the Jets in the first week of the fantasy playoffs.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (47%): Strange has looked great in his return to action, as he’s scored a combined 27.8 fantasy points in two games. He continues to be a favorite target for Trevor Lawrence, who has always liked to throw the ball to his tight ends. At what is a very thin position in fantasy leagues, Strange can actually be utilized as a viable starter in the fantasy postseason for those looking for help the next few weeks.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (47%): Schultz has been under the radar consistent for fantasy fans, scoring at least 11.1 points in four of his last five games. At a bad tight end position, you’ll take those kinds of numbers all day long. What’s more, Schultz has received at least eight targets in each of those four contests. The veteran can be a reliable starter for the rest of the fantasy campaign, including the upcoming postseason games.
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (41%): Knight has been quietly consistent for fantasy fans, as he’s scored 13-plus points in three straight games, including a season-high 16.8 points in Week 13. He’s also seeing more snaps and touches than Michael Carter. The downside for Knight is that Trey Benson could be close to a return, but I’d still add and stash the veteran in case Benson needs another week before he can return to work.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans (40%): Higgins continued to put up decent totals in the stat sheets, scoring 11.5 points in a win over the Colts. He has now scored 11-plus points in each of his last two games and three of his last four overall, and the rookie could be useful in the fantasy playoffs against teams like the Cardinals and Raiders. He’s clearly worth a look off the waiver wire, if or no other reason than depth purposes.
Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins (35%): Waller didn’t post huge totals in his return to the field this week, but he did lead the Dolphins in receiving yards (47) in a win over the Saints. He had been a strong option earlier in the season before he got hurt, scoring a combined 46.7 points in three games. Waller also has some good matchups against the Jets and Bengals down the stretch, so he’s well worth grabbing off the waiver wire.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets (7%): Mitchell had his breakout party in Week 13, posting eight catches for 102 yards with a touchdown and 24.2 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. He was targeted 12 times in the contest too, so he clearly has the attention (and trust) of Tyrod Taylor. With Garrett Wilson banged up, there’s a good chance that Mitchell will be a highly-utilized wide receiver for the Jets as the season winds down.
Notable Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (53%)
- C.J. Stroud, Texans (38%)
- Bryce Young, Panthers (22%)
- Tyrod Taylor, Jets (6%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (47%)
- Chris Rodriguez, Commanders (42%)
- Blake Corum, Rams (23%)
- Keaton Michell, Ravens (7%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (56%)
- Jayden Reed, Packers (42%)
- John Metchie III, Jets (41%)
- Andrei Iosivas, Bengals (31%)
- Luther Burden, Bears (20%)
- Issac TeSlaa, Lions (6%)
- Dontayvion Wicks, Packers (3%)
- Devaughn Vele, Saints (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- Colston Loveland, Bears (57%)
- Harold Fannin Jr., Browns (55%)
- Mike Gesicki, Bengals (6%)
- Gunnar Helm, Titans (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (44%)
- Evan McPherson, Bengals (27%)
- Nick Folk, Jets (3%)
- Riley Patterson, Dolphins (2%)