Fab's Week 18 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Raiders TE Michael Mayer
Week 17 is nearly in the books, putting the proverbial bow on most fantasy football leagues (congrats to all the 2025 champions, you deserve it!) However, some wild and crazy folks continue to play their leagues through Week 18, and we haven’t forgotten about you! If you’re reading this column, you’re very likely one of them!
Playing in Week 18 is hard, as many NFL teams will rest their starters because they’re either not making the postseason or they’ve already clinched a playoff berth and can’t improve their seeding. As a result, the waiver wire will have plenty of startable options.
With that said, here are 10 players (and any other notables) to target this week!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues aren’t listed. Players are in the order of their fantasy position.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Week 18
Quarterbacks
Tyler Shough, Saints (32%): Shough has looked good over the last five weeks of action, as he’s scored at least 17.1 fantasy points in each start while averaging 19.2 points per game in that span. That includes a Week 17 stat line that saw him throw for 333 yards with two scoring strikes, totalling 21.9 fantasy points. With a matchup against the Falcons in the season finale, Shough will be startable in most leagues.
Malik Willis, Packers (5%): Whatcha talking about, Willis? The Packers' backup went off against the Ravens, throwing for 288 yards with a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 60 yards and scored twice on the ground, finishing with 31.5 fantasy points. The Packers are likely to keep Jordan Love out of action next week to get him ready for the NFL playoffs, so Willis is likely to get another start for fantasy managers.
Notable Quarterbacks
- Kirk Cousins, Falcons (18%)
- Cam Ward, Titans (16%)
- Quinn Ewers, Dolphins (6%)
Running Backs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (48%): Croskey-Merritt saw a bigger role in the Washington offense last week, rushing 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Cowboys. The rookie has now scored 15-plus points in two of his last three games. His stock would decline if the Commanders get Chris Rodriguez Jr. back (he was out last week due to an illness), but Croskey-Merritt is still worth a look.
Dylan Sampson, Browns (28%): Raheim Sanders got the start for the Browns in Week 17, but Sampson led their backfield with 14 touches. A good pass catcher, the rookie is the best Cleveland runner for fantasy purposes in what is a plus matchup against the Bengals next on the slate. It’s a meaningless game in the AFC North, but Sampson will want to end the season on a high note as he could be the starter to open 2026.
Audric Estime, Saints (28%): Last week, Taysom Hill led the Saints in carries and backfield touches. This week, however, it was Estime. He rushed for 94 yards and scored a touchdown as a receiver in a win over the Titans, totalling 16.8 fantasy points. I’d be lying to you if I told you I knew what Saints coach Kellen Moore would do next week, but Estime looks like the New Orleans running back to use in fantasy leagues.
Malik Davis, Cowboys (6%): Javonte Williams is banged up, so why would Dallas use him in a meaningless regular-season finale? That sort of scenario would open the door for Davis to play a significant role against the Giants. Davis looked great last week, averaging 5.2 yards per rush while seeing a team-high 20 touches. If he ends up being the Cowboys’ lead back, Davis would become a nice option in Week 18 finals.
Notable Running Backs
- Michael Carter, Cardinals (51%)
Wide Receivers
Parker Washington, Jaguars (45%): Washington has caught fire in the last two weeks, posting a combined 14 catches for 260 yards, one touchdown, and 45.5 fantasy points. He has now scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games, and appears to have passed Brian Thomas Jr. among Jaguars wideouts from a fantasy standpoint. He’s well worth a look for a matchup against the Titans in the 2025 finale.
Luther Burden III, Bears (39%): Burden III returned to action with a bang on Sunday night, scoring 27.8 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He has now scored double digits in each of his last three games, and he’s seen at least four targets in four straight contests. As long as Rome Odunze is out of action, Burden III is a very startable in all leagues. He did get hurt on the final play of the game, so keep tabs on his status.
Notable Wide Receivers
- Jayden Higgins, Texans (42%)
- Elic Ayomanor, Titans (13%)
- Isaac TeSlaa, Lions (12%)
- Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers (5%)
Tight Ends
AJ Barner, Seahawks (38%): Barner has been one of the bigger fantasy surprises at tight end, averaging nearly nine fantasy points on the season while scoring double digits in each of his last two games. He’s also seen at least four targets in six of his last seven games, so he’s certainly among Sam Darnold’s more trusted options in the pass attack. If you need help at tight end, Barner is undoubtedly worth a look off the waiver wire.
Michael Mayer, Raiders (9%): The Raiders put Brock Bowers on injured reserve last week, so Mayer took over as the team’s lead tight end in Week 17. He responded with a massive stat line against the Giants, posting nine catches for 89 yards and 17.9 fantasy points. He’ll remain a top option for Las Vegas next week in the finale, so you can add him and start him as needed in an AFC West matchup against the Chiefs.
Notable Tight Ends
- Colby Parkinson, Rams (36%)
- Jake Tonges, 49ers (16%)
- Chig Okonkwo, Titans (10%)
Kickers
- Evan McPherson, Bengals (47%)
- Will Reichard, Vikings (24%)
- Jake Moody, Commanders (3%)
- Charlie Smyth, Saints (1%)
Defenses
- Jaguars (57%)
- Saints (52%)
- Ravens (48%)
- Vikings (41%)
- Bengals (6%)