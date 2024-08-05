Fabiano's Latest One-Man Fantasy Football Mock Draft: McCaffrey Still No. 1
Are you playing in a fantasy football league(s) this season? If you are, you’ve started to look at or participate in mock drafts, right? I hope so!
Camps are open and the NFL season is almost here! To help build your strategies and give you a peek into what your drafts might look like, I’ve done another of my one-man, 10-round mock drafts to help you determine which fantasy players might be picked where in your upcoming fantasy leagues.
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team must start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Each team went into the draft with a different strategy in the first five rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Team 6 didn’t take a single running back in the first five rounds (Zero-RB strategy). Other teams went old school and focused on running backs, while others went new school and went heavy on wideouts.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Tm 1: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Tight End
Tm 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Running Back
Tm 3: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 4: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Running Back, Tight End
Tm 5: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 6: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Wide Receiver
Tm 7: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Tm 8: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback
Tm 9: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 10: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 11: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback
Tm12: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Wide Receiver
ROUND 1
1.1. Team 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.2. Team 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.3. Team 3: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
1.4. Team 4: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.5. Team 5: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.6. Team 6: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.7. Team 7: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.8. Team 8: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
1.9. Team 9: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
1.10. Team 10: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.11. Team 11: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.12. Team 12: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
Notes: This is going to be a mostly chalk top-12 picks. McCaffrey will lead the way, and Robinson, Hall, Barkley and Gibbs are all worth first-round picks at running back. Some might not think as highly about Barkley, but he was the RB13 last season in a lousy Giants offense and missed three games. Imagine what he could be in Philadelphia! I have Lamb as the top wideout, slightly ahead of Hill and Jefferson (who has a questionable situation at quarterback but should still produce). In all, seven of the top 12 picks are wideouts. That includes Wilson, a popular pick at wideout.
ROUND 2
2.13. Team 12: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.14. Team 11: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
2.15. Team 10: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
2.16. Team 9: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
2.17. Team 8: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.18. Team 7: Davante Adams, WR, Raiders
2.19. Team 6: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
2.20. Team 5: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
2.21. Team 4: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.22. Team 3: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.23. Team 2: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.24. Team 1: De’Vone Achane, RB, Dolphins
Notes: This round includes six running backs and six wideouts being drafted. That includes Harrison Jr. and Nacua. Some analysts have Nacua slated as a first-rounder after he broke out as a rookie, but I have him just outside my top 12. London is in line for a career season with Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, which has pushed him into the top 24. At running back, I have Williams in the top 20 despite some of his durability concerns and the addition of rookie Blake Corum. The round finishes with three running backs, Henry, Jacobs and Achane.
ROUND 3
3.25. Team 1: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.26. Team 2: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
3.27. Team 3: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.28. Team 4: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
3.29. Team 5: Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
3.30. Team 6: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
3.31. Team 7: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
3.32. Team 8: Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers
3.33. Team 9: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
3.34. Team 10: Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
3.35. Team 11: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.36. Team 12: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
Notes: This is the first round we see a quarterback, as Allen and Hurts were picked in the top four. Overall, the round is dominated by wide receivers with seven coming off the board. That includes Samuel Sr., Moore, Collins and Waddle. Just two runners, White and Pacheco, were selected. In the best-ball and mock drafts I’ve seen, managers are far more willing to wait on running backs and focus on wide receivers. LaPorta, the top-ranked tight end, is the first player at his position to be drafted. He comes off the board at No. 34.
ROUND 4
4.37. Team 12: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
4.38. Team 11: James Cook, RB, Bills
4.39. Team 10: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
4.40. Team 9: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
4.41. Team 8: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
4.42. Team 7: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
4.43. Team 6: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
4.44. Team 5: Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans
4.45. Team 4: Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks
4.46. Team 3: Amari Cooper, WR, Browns
4.47. Team 2: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
4.48. Team 1: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Notes: This round was a mishmash of different positions, with two tight ends, three backs, five wideouts, and two quarterbacks coming off the board. Kelce, the top tight end over the previous five years, came in just a few spots behind LaPorta. He was the first of two tight ends to come off the board, including Andrews at No. 47. Mahomes and Jackson went off the board at quarterback, while Cook, Kamara, and Walker were picked. Cook and Kamara were drafted as RB2s, while Walker was picked as an RB1 on a fantasy team that started the build with two wide receivers and a quarterback. Nabers, the second rookie wideout to be drafted, will be the WR2 on this team alongside Nacua. He’s a breakout candidate.
ROUND 5
5.49. Team 1: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
5.50. Team 2: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
5.51. Team 3: D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.52. Team 4: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
5.53. Team 5: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
5.54. Team 6: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
5.55. Team 7: Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars
5.56. Team 8: C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
5.57. Team 9: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.58. Team 10: Zack Moss, RB, Bengals
5.59. Team 11: Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts
5.60. Team 12: Geroge Pickens, WR, Steelers
Notes: This round also starts with a tight end in McBride, who I see as a breakout candidate. He has top-three upside as the Cardinals' unquestioned No. 1 option at the position. Two quarterbacks, Stroud and Richardson, were called in this round. Several teams that went with wide receivers in the first three to four rounds are now looking for values as their No. 1 or 2 running back. Those included Mixon, Swift, Stevenson, and Moss. The wideouts who were picked included McLaurin, Kirk, Flowers and Pickens. None of them were selected to be higher than WR3s for their respective fantasy teams.
ROUND 6
6.61. Team 12: Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
6.62. Team 11: Keenan Allen, WR, Bears
6.63. Team 10: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
6.64. Team 9: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
6.65. Team 8: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
6.66. Team 7: Zamir White, RB, Raiders
6.67. Team 6: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
6.68. Team 5: Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins
6.69. Team 4: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
6.70. Team 3: Tank Dell, WR, Texans
6.71. Team 2: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
6.72. Team 1: Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
Notes: This round included six running backs, as each team looks to bolster their backfield after mostly passing on the position in the first five rounds. White, was drafted as the RB3 for this team. He’ll be an RB2 in a lock of drafts. Mostert, who scored 21 touchdowns and was a top-five runner last season, lasts until the end of the sixth round. Projected touchdown regression is an absolute draft killer! Allen, who was putting up elite numbers with the Chargers last season, was drafted to be a WR3 on this particular fantasy team, behind Harrison Jr. and Collins. The round finished with three other wideouts, Dell, McConkey, and Reed.
ROUND 7
7.73. Team 1: Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
7.74. Team 2: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
7.75. Team 3: Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars
7.76. Team 4: Diontae Johnson, WR, Panthers
7.77. Team 5: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
7.78. Team 6: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
7.79. Team 7: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
7.80. Team 8: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
7.81. Team 9: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
7.82. Team 10: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
7.83. Team 11: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
7.84. Team 12: Jordan Love, QB, Packers
Notes: One thing to note as we enter the seventh round is how many viable backs are still on the board. That includes Harris, Williams, and Pollard. All four could become RB2s this season. This is why more and more fantasy managers are going heavy at wide receiver earlier in drafts. Speaking of waiting on a position, look at the level of signal-callers still available … Burrow, Prescott and the highest-paid quarterback on a per-season basis, Love. I might be higher on Smith-Njigba than most analysts, but I like him as a strong WR4 in this draft. Could this be the season Pitts finally breaks out? The fantasy community is hopeful with Cousins now in Atlanta, and his NFFC ADP (68.1) is a bit higher.
ROUND 8
8.85. Team 12: Devin Singletary, RB, Giants
8.86. Team 11: Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
8.87. Team 10: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
8.88. Team 9: Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
8.89. Team 8: Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
8.90. Team 7: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
8.91. Team 6: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
8.92. Team 5: David Njoku, TE, Browns
8.93. Team 4: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
8.94. Team 3: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
8.95. Team 2: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans
8.96. Team 1: Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
Notes: As I mentioned in the previous round, there are a lot of viable runners still on the board. Singletary won’t be a superstar, but he’s the clear-cut starter in New York and he knows the offense of coach Brian Daboll. I have both Commanders runners, Ekeler and Robinson Jr., in this round as well. I struggle to project Chubb, who is coming off a serious knee injury and is now in an offense that will throw the ball more. He also opened camp on the active/PUP list. In this draft, he’s the RB3 on a team that went Zero-RB. I’d prefer him as more of a high RB4. Another player who is tough to project is Rice, who deserves to be drafted far higher based on his rookie year but might be suspended due to off-field issues.
ROUND 9
9.97. Team 1: Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
9.98. Team 2: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
9.99. Team 3: Gus Edwards, RB, Chargers
9.100. Team 4: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
9.101. Team 5: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
9.102. Team 6: Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
9.103. Team 7: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
9.104. Team 8: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
9.105. Team 9: Brock Purdy, QB 49ers
9.106. Team 10: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
9.107. Team 11: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
9.108. Team 12: Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
Notes: This round starts with three runners, Spears, Elliott and Edwards. Spears might be the best value of the three, as he could be in a shared backfield with Pollard. Benson and Allgeier, two of fantasy’s top handcuffs, were also picked. The round also included some young wideouts, with Thomas Jr., Addison, Williams and Coleman coming off the board. Addison’s value has fallen a bit, however, as he was arrested on July 12 for suspicion of DUI. I love Daniels, and getting him in the ninth round could be an able steal in drafts.
ROUND 10
10.109. Team 12: Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
10.110. Team 11: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.111. Team 10: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
10.112. Team 9: Jared Goff, QB, Lions
10.113. Team 8: Blake Corum, RB, Rams
10.114. Team 7: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
10.115. Team 6: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
10.116. Team 5: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
10.117. Team 4: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
10.118. Team 3: Christian Watson, WR, Packers
10.119. Team 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
10.120. Team 1: Curtis Samuel, WR, Bills
Notes: There were six runners picked in the round, starting with Ford, Charbonnet and Hubbard. Ford might end up being a bargain if Chubb is forced to start the season on the PUP list. There are also some potential bargains at wide receiver too, as guys like Odunze, Watson, Worthy and Samuel could outperform their draft position. It’s also notable that Bowers, a rookie tight end with upside, was still on the board outside the top 100.