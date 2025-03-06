Fabs' 2025 NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Reaction For Cam Ward, Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and we at Sports Illustrated will continue to be all over the rookie prospects and the information you need to know … not only for your favorite NFL teams, but your fantasy squads too!
Part of that is looking ahead to the NFL Draft, and SI's Bryan Fischer took a shot at what it might look like.
Most draft pundits agree this year’s rookie class isn’t the sexiest, as it lacks high-end quarterback and wide receiver prospects. Still, youth and opportunity can often lead to statistical success and, in turn, an increase in fantasy value. So, let’s look at Bryan’s latest first-round mock and where he has the top offensive skill position players landing in April.
2025 NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Reaction
1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami: The Titans are ready to move on from Will Levis, and Fischer likes Ward to be their new franchise quarterback. He looks like the best fantasy prospect in the class among the field generals too, and Ward would have Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley at his disposal. The Titans also have plenty of cap room and seven other draft picks to give Ward more weapons in his rookie season.
2. Cleveland Browns – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: The Browns also have a huge need at quarterback and could sign a veteran this offseason. Drafting a field general is also a possibility, and Fischer has them taking Sanders at No. 2. It would be a nice fantasy fit, as the Browns' offense was very fantasy-friendly in a pass-laden attack last season with Jameis Winston at the helm. Sanders comes with questions, but he is a strong passer.
3. New York Giants – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: Hunter is the best athlete in this class, but where he plays will determine his fantasy value. Some scouts think he’ll be like his college coach, Deion Sanders … an elite cornerback who also plays wide receiver on a limited basis. Others think his best position at the next level is wideout. The Giants need help everywhere, and Hunter would obviously fit in on both sides of the football. However, his true fantasy value can’t be determined until we know his positional focus in 2025.
14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Let the Dallas Clark comparisons start! If Warren lands with the Colts, he will come in and instantly be one of the top targets in the offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson. Considered to be one of the best overall prospects in this draft, Warren would be the favorite to be the top rookie tight end in fantasy football. He would easily be a first-round pick in 2025 dynasty drafts.
17. Cincinnati Bengals – Colston Loveland, TE Michigan: The Bengals will likely let Mike Gesicki walk as a free agent, so adding Loveland makes sense. They have an elite-level quarterback in Joe Burrow, and Gesicki had almost 700 yards as a receiver this past year. Loveland, who had 56 catches and 582 yards in his final collegiate season at Michigan, would be an instant starter with Erick All Jr. injured, making him a No. 2 fantasy option.
20. Denver Broncos – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: If Jeanty is available here, I can see head coach Sena Payton and the Broncos jumping on him. After all, he is already a Bronco. The best running back in this class, he would be the team’s lead back in an instant. In fact, I can see Jeanty being a top-12 fantasy pick in re-drafts. Denver has a hole in their backfield with Javonte Williams going into free agency, and Jeanty would be a crazy-good upgrade.
24. Minnesota Vikings – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: Hampton looked good at the combine and is considered a top-three running back prospect in this class. With Aaron Jones heading into free agency, Hampton would be an unbelievably great fit with the Vikings in both real and fantasy terms. A potential three-down back at the next level, he could push into the top-50 picks in re-drafts if he lands in this explosive offense.
25. Houston Texans – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: The Texans could use help at wideout, as Stefon Diggs is a free agent and Tank Dell won’t play next season due to an injured knee. Enter Golden, a strong route runner who can play both on the outside and inside. He’s also lightning fast, which he proved with his 4.29 40-yard dash (the fastest of any player). In this scenario, Golden would certainly be worth a look in fantasy re-drafts as a WR5 option.
30. Buffalo Bills – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: The Bills have a big need at the wide receiver position, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are free agents. That makes McMillan a good fit, both in real and fantasy football terms. A big, strong wideout at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds with good hands and a versatile skill set, his size makes him a great contested-catch wide receiver. He’s drawn comparisons to Atlanta’s Drake London and would have late-round value in re-drafts catching passes from Josh Allen in Buffalo’s offense.