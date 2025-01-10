SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for 2025

Trey McBride (left), George Kittle (center) and Brock Bowers (right) lead the 2025 fantasy TE rankings. / George Kittle: Sergio Estrada-Imagn ImagesBrock Bowers: Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesTray McBride: Mike Christy/Getty Images

The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!

At the tight end position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Brock Bowers led the position as a rookie in a record-breaking season, and Jonnu Smith became a top-five player. Zach Ertz and Tucker Kraft produced top-10 finishes, and we saw Cade Otton go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-15 fantasy tight end.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of tight ends, none more than Evan Engram and Dalton Kincaid. Both were drafted as top-10 players at the position based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 25. Kyle Pitts, who had a TE7 ADP, finished TE15. Others, like Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, including Zach Ertz and Mike Gesicki (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. The Jaguars could move on from Engram in favor of Brenton Strange, and Ben Sinnott could take over for Ertz in Washington.

Also, young players coming out of college, none more prominent than Penn State’s Tyler Warren, could end up breaking into the top 20. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.

RK

Player

Team

1

Brock Bowers

LV

2

Trey McBride

ARI

3

George Kittle

SF

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

5

David Njoku

CLE

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

7

Travis Kelce

KC

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

9

Jonnu Smith

MIA

10

Evan Engram

JAC

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

12

Tucker Kraft

GB

13

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

14

Cade Otton

TB

15

Dallas Goedert

PHI

16

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

17

Hunter Henry

NE

18

Kyle Pitts

ATL

19

Zach Ertz

WAS

20

Taysom Hill

NO

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

22

Dalton Schultz

HOU

23

Cole Kmet

CHI

24

Isaiah Likely

BAL

25

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

26

Theo Johnson

NYG

27

Will Dissly

LAC

28

Ben Sinnott

WAS

29

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

30

Mike Gesicki

CIN

31

Noah Gray

KC

32

Noah Fant

SEA

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

