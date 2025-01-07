Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2025
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!
At the quarterback position, we saw serious positive movement from several players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Jayden Daniels became an elite player in his rookie season, and Baker Mayfield re-emerged into a highly productive weekly fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Bo Nix produced a top-10 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Sam Darnold go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-10 signal-caller.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of field generals, none more than C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Both were drafted as top-six quarterbacks based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15. Others, like Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, including Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields potentially changing teams as free agents. Also, we could see Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins change teams, or in Rodgers' case retire, which could impact fantasy values. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy quarterback position for next season.
RK
Player
Team
1
Josh Allen
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
7
Bo Nix
DEN
8
Kyler Murray
ARI
9
Jared Goff
DET
10
Patrick Mahomes
KC
11
Brock Purdy
SF
12
Jordan Love
GB
13
Sam Darnold
MIN
14
Caleb Williams
CHI
15
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
16
Dak Prescott
DAL
17
Justin Herbert
LAC
18
Drake Maye
NE
19
Anthony Richardson
IND
20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
21
Bryce Young
CAR
22
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
23
Geno Smith
SEA
24
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
25
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
26
Russell Wilson
PIT
27
Derek Carr
NO
28
Matthew Stafford
LAR
29
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
30
Kirk Cousins
ATL
31
Will Levis
TEN
32
Aidan O'Connell
LV
33
Deshaun Watson
CLE
34
Justin Fields
PIT
35
Mac Jones
JAC
36
Gardner Minshew
LV
37
Joe Flacco
IND
38
Daniel Jones
MIN
39
Sam Howell
SEA
40
Drew Lock
NYG