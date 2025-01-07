SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2025

Michael Fabiano

Lamar Jackson (left), Josh Allen (center) and Jayden Daniels (right) are among the top-ranked fantasy quarterbacks in 2025.
Lamar Jackson (left), Josh Allen (center) and Jayden Daniels (right) are among the top-ranked fantasy quarterbacks in 2025.

The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!

At the quarterback position, we saw serious positive movement from several players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Jayden Daniels became an elite player in his rookie season, and Baker Mayfield re-emerged into a highly productive weekly fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Bo Nix produced a top-10 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Sam Darnold go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-10 signal-caller.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of field generals, none more than C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Both were drafted as top-six quarterbacks based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15. Others, like Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, including Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields potentially changing teams as free agents. Also, we could see Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins change teams, or in Rodgers' case retire, which could impact fantasy values. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy quarterback position for next season.

RK

Player

Team

1

Josh Allen

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

7

Bo Nix

DEN

8

Kyler Murray

ARI

9

Jared Goff

DET

10

Patrick Mahomes

KC

11

Brock Purdy

SF

12

Jordan Love

GB

13

Sam Darnold

MIN

14

Caleb Williams

CHI

15

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

16

Dak Prescott

DAL

17

Justin Herbert

LAC

18

Drake Maye

NE

19

Anthony Richardson

IND

20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

21

Bryce Young

CAR

22

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

23

Geno Smith

SEA

24

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

25

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

26

Russell Wilson

PIT

27

Derek Carr

NO

28

Matthew Stafford

LAR

29

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

30

Kirk Cousins

ATL

31

Will Levis

TEN

32

Aidan O'Connell

LV

33

Deshaun Watson

CLE

34

Justin Fields

PIT

35

Mac Jones

JAC

36

Gardner Minshew

LV

37

Joe Flacco

IND

38

Daniel Jones

MIN

39

Sam Howell

SEA

40

Drew Lock

NYG

