Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025

Michael Fabiano

Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver in Fabs' Way-Too-Early Player Rankings for 2025.
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!

At the wide receiver position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Brian Thomas Jr. become a top-five player at the position, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged into a highly-productive weekly fantasy starter with the Seahawks. Malik Nabers produced a top-10 finish as a rookie, and we saw Jerry Jeudy go from a fantasy afterthought and into a top-12 fantasy wide receiver.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of receivers, none more than Tyreek Hill and Marvin Harrison Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 wide receivers based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15 at the position. Others, such as Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, Deebo Samuel Sr. and DK Metcalf, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young wideouts coming out of college, none more prominent than Colorado’s Travis Hunter, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy wide receiver position for next season.

RK

Player

Team

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

7

A.J. Brown

PHI

8

Nico Collins

HOU

9

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

10

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

11

Drake London

ATL

12

Mike Evans

TB

13

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

Rashee Rice

KC

15

Davante Adams

NYJ

16

Tyreek Hill

MIA

17

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

18

Chris Godwin

TB

19

Ladd McConkey

LAC

20

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

21

D.J. Moore

CHI

22

George Pickens

PIT

23

Tee Higgins

CIN

24

Xavier Worthy

KC

25

Chris Olave

NO

26

Jordan Addison

MIN

27

Zay Flowers

BAL

28

Devonta Smith

PHI

29

DK Metcalf

SEA

30

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

31

Courtland Sutton

DEN

32

Jameson Williams

DET

33

Stefon Diggs

HOU

34

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

35

Jakobi Meyers

LV

36

Rashid Shaheed

NO

37

Rome Odunze

CHI

38

Jauan Jennings

SF

39

Cooper Kupp

LAR

40

Khalil Shakir

BUF

41

Jayden Reed

GB

42

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

43

Calvin Ridley

TEN

44

Josh Downs

IND

45

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

46

Darnell Mooney

ATL

47

Hollywood Brown

KC

48

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

49

Keenan Allen

CHI

50

Cedric Tillman

CLE

51

Amari Cooper

BUF

52

Christian Kirk

JAC

53

Keon Coleman

BUF

54

Jalen McMillan

TB

55

Ricky Pearsall

SF

56

Quentin Johnston

LAC

57

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

58

Christian Watson

GB

59

Adam Thielen

CAR

60

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

