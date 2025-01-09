Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!
At the wide receiver position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Brian Thomas Jr. become a top-five player at the position, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged into a highly-productive weekly fantasy starter with the Seahawks. Malik Nabers produced a top-10 finish as a rookie, and we saw Jerry Jeudy go from a fantasy afterthought and into a top-12 fantasy wide receiver.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of receivers, none more than Tyreek Hill and Marvin Harrison Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 wide receivers based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15 at the position. Others, such as Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, Deebo Samuel Sr. and DK Metcalf, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young wideouts coming out of college, none more prominent than Colorado’s Travis Hunter, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy wide receiver position for next season.
RK
Player
Team
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
7
A.J. Brown
PHI
8
Nico Collins
HOU
9
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
11
Drake London
ATL
12
Mike Evans
TB
13
Terry McLaurin
WAS
14
Rashee Rice
KC
15
Davante Adams
NYJ
16
Tyreek Hill
MIA
17
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
18
Chris Godwin
TB
19
Ladd McConkey
LAC
20
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
21
D.J. Moore
CHI
22
George Pickens
PIT
23
Tee Higgins
CIN
24
Xavier Worthy
KC
25
Chris Olave
NO
26
Jordan Addison
MIN
27
Zay Flowers
BAL
28
Devonta Smith
PHI
29
DK Metcalf
SEA
30
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
31
Courtland Sutton
DEN
32
Jameson Williams
DET
33
Stefon Diggs
HOU
34
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
35
Jakobi Meyers
LV
36
Rashid Shaheed
NO
37
Rome Odunze
CHI
38
Jauan Jennings
SF
39
Cooper Kupp
LAR
40
Khalil Shakir
BUF
41
Jayden Reed
GB
42
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
43
Calvin Ridley
TEN
44
Josh Downs
IND
45
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
46
Darnell Mooney
ATL
47
Hollywood Brown
KC
48
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
49
Keenan Allen
CHI
50
Cedric Tillman
CLE
51
Amari Cooper
BUF
52
Christian Kirk
JAC
53
Keon Coleman
BUF
54
Jalen McMillan
TB
55
Ricky Pearsall
SF
56
Quentin Johnston
LAC
57
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
58
Christian Watson
GB
59
Adam Thielen
CAR
60
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN