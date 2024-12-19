Fabs Five Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 16: Start Jerome Ford, Kendre Miller
Welcome to the fantasy playoff semifinals! Now is the time to lean on your big names to carry you to a league championship, but managers also have to make smart lineup choices when a “set-it-and-forget-it player” isn’t available at a specific position or positions.
Looking at the Week 16 matchups, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Start Sit All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks & DSTs
Player Rankings For All Positions
Week 16 Fantasy Sleeper Picks
RB – Jerome Ford at Bengals
Ford will take over the starting job in Cleveland this week after the team lost Nick Chubb to a broken foot. He should also make an instant fantasy impact, as he faces a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has given up 15-plus points to four running backs since Week 11, including two (Najee Harris, Tyjae Spears) who beat them for 24-plus points.
RB – Kendre Miller at Packers (Mon.)
Miller could be pushed into a bigger role in the Saints offense this week, as Alvin Kamara suffered a groin injury last week. In that scenario, where Kamara is out of action, he could have some flex starter value in the fantasy semifinals simply based on projected volume alone. Miller could still be available in some fantasy leagues heading into the weekend.
WR – Adam Thielen vs. Cardinals
Thielen has been solid since his return to action, scoring a combined 53.2 points in his last three games. During that span, he’s also seen 28 targets. The Cardinals have struggled against slot receivers too, allowing eight touchdowns and the seventh-most points per game to the position on the season. That makes Thielen a viable flex starter this weekend.
WR – Rome Odunze vs. Lions
Odunze is difficult to trust in the fantasy postseason, but he could be worth a look for the desperate or those in DFS action. He has seen at least five targets in each of his last eight games, including two with 10, and the Lions defense is an absolute mess of injuries. It’s a dart throw to be certain, but Odunze is seeing enough targets to be worth the gamble.
TE – Brenton Strange at Raiders
Strange went off last week, posting a career-high 18.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Jets. He was targeted 12 times by Mac Jones, who clearly has plenty of faith in the young tight end. Strange also has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the most points to tight ends in the last eight weeks. Consider Strange a nice Week 16 sleeper.