Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defenses Streamers For Week 3
Are the Ravens your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defensive streamers for Week 3!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DST Week 3
Buccaneers defense vs. Jets (38.8%): The Buccaneers defense hasn’t done much in the first two weeks, but this unit is very streamable at home against the Jets. The Men in Green will be starting backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor as Justin Fields has been ruled out due to a concussion. New York has also committed five giveaways in its first two games, so Tampa Bay is in a good spot to put up a solid line.
Colts defense at Titans (38%): The Colts' defense is a strong streaming option this week based on a plus matchup in Tennessee. After two weeks, the Titans have given up a league-high 11 sacks and have turned the ball over three times. While Cam Ward is a talented quarterback, he’s still a rookie and will endure his share of bad games. I’d take advantage of that and start Indy's defense this weekend.
Falcons defense vs. Panthers (35.6%): The Falcons' defense scored 20 fantasy points last week against the Vikings, and it has a plus matchup next on the slate against Carolina. Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against Bryce Young and this offense after two weeks, as the team has committed five giveaways. Atlanta is likely on the waiver wire in many leagues, so grab them now.
Chiefs defense at Giants (12.4%): The Chiefs are 0-2, and their defense hasn’t done much to help fantasy managers, either. Still, a matchup in what I think is a must-win game versus the Giants makes this unit attractive. New York has allowed five sacks in their first two games, and last week’s monster offensive performance was due to a matchup against a bad Cowboys defense. Get K.C. into your lineups.
Jaguars defense vs. Texans (2.7%): The Jaguars defense can be tough to trust, but this week it’s a viable option at home against the Texans. Their offense is dead last in points and fifth-worst in net yards gained after two weeks, and their line has already allowed six sacks of C.J. Stroud. In what could be a lower-scoring game (DraftKings has the total at 43.5 O/U), Jacksonville is worth a roll of the dice.