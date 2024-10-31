Fabs Five: Kirk Cousins, Chase Brown Among Week 9 Fantasy Sleeper Picks
Fantasy managers are dealing with injuries seemingly everywhere, making it tougher to fill out a strong lineup. The good news is only two teams, the 49ers and Steelers, are on byes this week, but there are still plenty of lineup spots to fill. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Looking ahead to Week 9, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider this weekend. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleepers Picks Week 9
QB – Kirk Cousins vs. Cowboys
Cousins has been super inconsistent this season, but he is coming off a 28.6-point game in a win over the Buccaneers. He also has a great matchup in Week 9, facing a bad Cowboys defense. Dallas has allowed four different quarterbacks to beat them for 21-plus points, including 26 points from Brock Purdy last week. Cousins could be a top-10 quarterback.
RB – Chase Brown vs. Raiders
Brown has been tough to trust over the last two weeks, totaling just 87 total yards and a modest 18.7 fantasy points. Still, he’s on the flex radar based on a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has been generous to running backs, allowing seven to beat them for at least 15.5 points. That includes three who have had more than 20 points.
RB – Kareem Hunt vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
Hunt scored 13.3 points last weekend and is averaging 16.2 points in his four games with the Chiefs. Next up, he has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Their defense has allowed six different running backs to score at least 17 fantasy points this season, including two who have scored 22 or more points in their last two games.
WR – Xavier Worthy vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
Worthy isn’t putting up big totals, but he’s worth using as a flex starter. He’s scored 11-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against Tampa Bay is favorable. Their defense has allowed seven touchdowns and the third-most points per game to wideouts in the last four weeks. The Bucs are also allowing 158.0 receiving yards per game to receivers.
WR – Cedric Tillman vs. Chargers
Tillman has been on fire in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 47 fantasy points. This week he has a tough matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed just three scores and the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers, but they have given up 11-plus points to four wideouts since Week 6. I’m sticking with Tillman while he’s hot.