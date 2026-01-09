SI

Fabs’ One-And-Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For The Wild-Card Round

A quick overview on one of the best postseason formats.

Michael Fabiano

San Francisco tight end George Kittle faces the Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle faces the Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fantasy football season isn’t over, at least not if you participate in a postseason league!

There are a few different types of competitions, but my favorite has always been “One-And-Done” leagues. Here’s a quick overview of this format.

Rather than drafting a team, which isn’t as much fun because each week’s slate of games results in a decline in available teams and players, you’ll set a new lineup for each round. The caveat is that once you use a player, you’re not allowed to use him again.

Therein lies the challenge of this format: You have to be careful not to leave yourself without a full starting lineup during Super Bowl week. That’s why the best strategy to avoid this is to fill the “onesie” positions with players from the same conference until the Super Bowl. That, of course, would be the quarterbacks, tight ends, and kickers.

Let me give you an example.

In the wild-card round, I’m going to start Josh Allen at quarterback because I like the Jaguars to beat Allen’s Bills. Since I want to use Allen, but I think the Bills will get knocked out, I’m going to start him in this round. That’s another part of the fun of these leagues: You have to make predictions ahead of time for each round.

Sign Up. SI NFL Newsletter. Get MMQB's Free Newsletter. dark

I will then use AFC quarterbacks in the divisional and conference championship rounds, too, so I’ll have whatever NFC quarterback remains for the Super Bowl.

You should do this for the tight ends and kickers, too.

The conference with the best fantasy tight ends is the NFC. That group includes George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert, Colby Parkinson and AJ Barner. As a result, I’m going to start NFC tight ends each week until the Super Bowl, and I'll use Kittle in the wild-card round.

The 49ers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Eagles on DraftKings, and they’re all banged up going into the postseason. So, I want to use Kittle now while he’s available.

At kicker, I like the AFC. That includes Ka’imi Fairbairn, Cam Little, Cameron Dicker and Chris Boswell. I’m going to start Fairbairn in the wild-card round because he’s the best fantasy kicker on the board, and the Texans aren’t a lock to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fact, DraftKings has them as a three-point underdog.

With all this being said, here’s my wild-card round lineup for one-and-done leagues!

Fab’s Wild-Card Round One-And-Done Starting Lineup

QB: Josh Allen, Bills

RB: Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars

RB: Kyren Williams, Rams

WR: A.J. Brown, Eagles

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

TE: George Kittle, 49ers

FLEX: Christian Watson, Packers

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans

DEF: Rams

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY