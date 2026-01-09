Fabs’ One-And-Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For The Wild-Card Round
The fantasy football season isn’t over, at least not if you participate in a postseason league!
There are a few different types of competitions, but my favorite has always been “One-And-Done” leagues. Here’s a quick overview of this format.
Rather than drafting a team, which isn’t as much fun because each week’s slate of games results in a decline in available teams and players, you’ll set a new lineup for each round. The caveat is that once you use a player, you’re not allowed to use him again.
Therein lies the challenge of this format: You have to be careful not to leave yourself without a full starting lineup during Super Bowl week. That’s why the best strategy to avoid this is to fill the “onesie” positions with players from the same conference until the Super Bowl. That, of course, would be the quarterbacks, tight ends, and kickers.
Let me give you an example.
In the wild-card round, I’m going to start Josh Allen at quarterback because I like the Jaguars to beat Allen’s Bills. Since I want to use Allen, but I think the Bills will get knocked out, I’m going to start him in this round. That’s another part of the fun of these leagues: You have to make predictions ahead of time for each round.
I will then use AFC quarterbacks in the divisional and conference championship rounds, too, so I’ll have whatever NFC quarterback remains for the Super Bowl.
You should do this for the tight ends and kickers, too.
The conference with the best fantasy tight ends is the NFC. That group includes George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert, Colby Parkinson and AJ Barner. As a result, I’m going to start NFC tight ends each week until the Super Bowl, and I'll use Kittle in the wild-card round.
The 49ers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Eagles on DraftKings, and they’re all banged up going into the postseason. So, I want to use Kittle now while he’s available.
At kicker, I like the AFC. That includes Ka’imi Fairbairn, Cam Little, Cameron Dicker and Chris Boswell. I’m going to start Fairbairn in the wild-card round because he’s the best fantasy kicker on the board, and the Texans aren’t a lock to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In fact, DraftKings has them as a three-point underdog.
With all this being said, here’s my wild-card round lineup for one-and-done leagues!
Fab’s Wild-Card Round One-And-Done Starting Lineup
QB: Josh Allen, Bills
RB: Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars
RB: Kyren Williams, Rams
WR: A.J. Brown, Eagles
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
TE: George Kittle, 49ers
FLEX: Christian Watson, Packers
K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans
DEF: Rams