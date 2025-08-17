Fabs' Top 20 Must-Draft Fantasy Football Rookies in 2025
Rookies have become far more valuable in the world of fantasy football in recent seasons, and that trend continued last year with the likes of Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers (among others) putting up monster totals.
So, which Year 1 players might follow in their footsteps and put up big numbers not only for their respective NFL teams, but for fantasy managers as well? Here’s a list of my top 20 rookies to target in drafts, led by projected star Ashton Jeanty.
Fantasy Football Rookie Draft Targets
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders (ADP – 10.4): Jeanty is going to be a first-round pick in most seasonal leagues, as he projects to be a three-down fantasy workhorse in his rookie year. A versatile back with the tools to be a true featured back at the NFL level, Jeanty has a pretty high ceiling as the new centerpiece of the Raiders backfield.
2. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers (ADP – 43.2): Hampton’s stock is on the rise with the status of Najee Harris (eye) in question for the start of the season. He’s a big, bruising back who can also catch the ball out of the backfield, making Hampton a great fit for the run-based offense of coordinator Greg Roman. He has RB1 upside.
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers (ADP – 67): McMillan was the top true wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class, and he projects to be the new alpha wideout in the Carolina pass attack. A big, physical target at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, McMillan will be a popular target for Bryce Young all over the field. Draft him as a WR3/flex.
4. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos (ADP – 63): Harvey, a second-round pick of the Broncos, figures to be a prominent player in a backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins. While that might hurt his ceiling a bit, keep in mind that two backs have found success in past seasons under the watch of coach Sean Payton. Harvey will be drafted as a RB3/flex.
5. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars (ADP – 63.8): Hunter is maybe the most intriguing prospect ever, as he projects to play both wide receiver and cornerback. That hurts his fantasy stock, though, as managers must wonder if Hunter can play both ways full-time. His talent is obvious, so look for the rookie to be picked as a WR3/flex starter.
6. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers (ADP – 69.6): Johnson is a big back at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, and he projects to fill the role Najee Harris vacated when he left for Hollywood. The Iowa product will share the backfield with Jaylen Warren, but he should see plenty of early-down and goal-line work. He has low-RB2 potential in Year 1.
7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots (ADP – 61.8): Henderson has gained rave reviews in camp, most notably for his skills as a pass catcher out of the backfield. That makes him an interesting fantasy prospect, though he’ll have to share the workload with Rhamondre Stevenson. Still, Henderson has standalone flex potential.
8. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns (ADP – 94.4): Judkins’ stock has fallen after an ugly off-field incident that has kept him from signing with the Browns. Once he does join the team, the second-round pick should have every chance to earn the starting role ahead of Jerome Ford. Judkins is a major risk-reward pick for fantasy fans.
9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers (ADP – 122.8): Egbuka has been the talk of Tampa’s training camp, as he’s earned praise from coaches and Baker Mayfield alike. With Chris Godwin’s status up in the air for Week 1, Egbuka could play a big role in the offense right out of the gate. Dratf him as a WR4 with fantasy upside.
10. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants (ADP – 94): Skattebo has looked good in camp, showing off his versatile skill set as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. While he’ll likely be in a committee with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Skattebo’s skill set and the Giants lack of depth among playmakers makes the rookie a potential sleeper in drafts.
11. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts (ADP - 113)
12. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (ADP – 115.6)
13. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers (ADP – 101.2)
14. Cam Ward, QB, Titans (ADP - 178)
15. Jaydon Blue, RB. Cowboys (ADP – 141.6)
16. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans (ADP – 145.8)
17. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (ADP - 163)
18. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars (ADP – 161.2)
19. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
20. Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots