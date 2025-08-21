Fab's Top Five Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Draft in 2025
Fantasy fans who want an elite fantasy tight end will have to pay a high price in most cases, because there’s only two players who fit that definition.
While taking an elite tight end isn’t my jam, there are plenty of folks who will target the cream of the crop in their fantasy drafts. That means you’ll be sinking a top-24 pick into the position.
Let’s take a look at my top-five fantasy quarterbacks for 2025, and what you can expect from them heading into the new fantasy football season.
Top 5 Fantasy Football TEs
1. Brock Bowers, Raiders (ADP – 16.0): Bowers is coming off the best rookie season of all time, posting an NFL record 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He’s now the top player at the position as a result, though I would warn fantasy managers that he is likely to see some regression. Still, Bowers could be the next Travis Kelce in terms of fantasy, and he’ll be worth a second-round pick in most drafts.
2. Trey McBride, Cardinals (ADP – 26.0): McBride busted out in the stat sheets last year, posting 111 catches, 1,146 yards and 249.8 fantasy points. Believe it or not, but he only scored two touchdowns! McBride also averaged slightly more points a game than Bowers, so these two players are very close in value. In fact, McBride might be a better option in that he’s not as expensive and can be had in Round 3.
3. George Kittle, 49ers (ADP – 39.0): Kittle was a fantasy star last season with 78 catches, 1,106 yards, eight scores and 236.6 points. He has now averaged better than 14 points per game in all but two of the last seven seasons. Kittle should see plenty of targets with the questionable statuses of Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (calf/contract). Look for Kittle to be picked in Round 4 or 5 this season.
4. Sam LaPorta, Lions (ADP – 56.0): LaPorta took a step back last season compared to his huge rookie year, averaging more than three fewer points per game. Still, he finished eighth in fantasy points among tight ends and was in the top five over the final nine weeks. LaPorta should see in the ballpark of 800-100 targets in the pass attack, so look for him to get back into the top five among tight ends in this third season.
5. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (ADP – 67.0): Hockenson played in just 10 games last season coming off a knee injury, and he certainly struggled in the stat sheets with just 86.5 points (8.7 per game). That’s his lowest total since he was a rookie. I think he’ll rebound in 2025 though, as he’s now a full year-plus removed from his surgery and will be a safety blanket of sorts for J.J. McCarthy. He’s also reasonably priced.