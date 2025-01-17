Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Breakout Players for the 2025 NFL Season
The 2024 fantasy football season might have just ended, but it’s never too soon to glance ahead at what the next fantasy campaign could look like. That includes the players who could emerge into this year’s Baker Mayfield, De’Von Achane, or Jaxon Smith-Njigba … that’s right, it’s time to look ahead to some potential fantasy breakouts for next season.
Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) in the next several months, but I’ve targeted 10 players who could make a statistical leap that turns them into stars in 2025. Let’s start it off with a player I thought would bust out in 2024.
Fantasy Football 2025 Breakout Players
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Rookie: Jeanty hasn’t been drafted to the pros just yet, but I’m betting he’ll land on a team that will make him a featured back (hello, Dallas Cowboys!) The stud runner posted 2,601 rushing yards, seven yards per rush and 30 total touchdowns in his final season at Boise State, and he’s a surefire three-down back at the next level. If he does land in Big D, I can see Jeanty being picked in the first round of fantasy redraft leagues.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals: I had Harrison Jr. on my breakout list from this past season and well, it didn’t work out. I’m not giving up on him though, and neither should you. It’s funny, his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., posted 64 catches, 836 yards and eight scores as a rookie. Harrison Jr. had 62 catches, 885 yards and you guessed it … eight touchdowns. The old man went on to become a Hall of Famer, and I like the kid to emerge in 2025.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants: Tracy Jr. showed off his skills as a rookie, rushing for 838 yards and finishing 26th in fantasy points among runners. He did this all even though he had just 16 combined touches and 10.8 fantasy points in his first four games! With Tracy Jr. slated to open next season as the top back for New York, I expect him to be better in Year 2.
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears: Odunze didn’t do much in his rookie season, finishing as the WR49 while playing behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. The latter is scheduled to become a free agent, however, and the Bears are likely to bring on an offensive-minded head coach to help develop not only Caleb Williams but also Odunze. He could push for WR2 value.
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers: Fantasy managers are familiar with McMillan, who was a league winner down the stretch of his rookie year. If the Buccaneers decide to move on from Chris Godwin, who is coming off a serious ankle injury and is slated to become a free agent, McMillan would resume a prominent role and could bust out in fantasy leagues.
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills: The Bills have an interesting situation at wide receiver, as both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are slated to become free agents. That could open things up for Coleman to emerge as the alpha wideout in what should remain a powerful offense. Opportunity is king in fantasy football, so Coleman could be in a great position in 2025.
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns: Tillman had an amazing three-game stretch this past season with a combined 66.5 fantasy points … he had scored 3.1 points in his previous six games! Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion and was irrelevant in his final two games, but it’s hard to ignore what he did in that trio of games. Plus, Elijah Moore will be a free agent.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs: Worthy finished his rookie season ranked 33rd among wide receivers, but he finished strong with 19-plus fantasy points in each of the three weeks of the fantasy postseason. While Rashee Rice will be back from a serious knee injury, the Chiefs could lose DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown as unrestricted free agents. Also keep in mind that Travis Kelce is no spring chicken, as he’ll be entering his age-36 season.
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears: Williams was considered a disappointment as a rookie, as he finished 16th among quarterbacks. Here’s what’s funny though … his 254.5 fantasy points are the 12th-most scored by a rookie field general in NFL history! With the promise of a new, offensive-minded head coach in his future, Williams should be much better in 2025.
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots: Maye started 10 games as a rookie where he played at least 40 snaps, and he averaged 16.4 points in those contests. What’s more, he finished with 17-plus points six times and averaged 36.3 rushing yards. Over a full season based on these parameters, Maye would have rushed for 617 yards and scored 278 points over a full 17 games. With close to a full year of starting experience, he could be a top-12 quarterback.