Fantasy Football Managers Should Start Dak Prescott Against Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are in a virtual must-win situation on Thursday night, as they’ve dropped two straight games and have a slew of tough matchups in the next month. Luckily, the Boys face a New York Giants team they’ve owned in recent years.
And when I say owned, I mean owned.
Dating back to 2017, Dallas is 13-1 vs. Big Blue. They’ve gone 11-3 against the spread (ATS) in those contests. Furthermore, New York hasn’t won a game against them since 2020, and that game was started by Andy Dalton, not Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have averaged 31.3 points in those 14 games, and their average margin of victory over the G-Men is 14.7 points.
As you can imagine, Prescott has also had a lot of statistical success against New York in his career. First off, he’s won his last 12 games in a row against them. In those contests, he averaged 275.2 passing yards with 26 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. That’s been good enough for him to average a solid 20.9 fantasy points per game, as well.
Tonight’s contest is in New Jersey, but location hasn’t mattered. In fact, Prescott averaged 19.7 points in his last five road games against the Giants, during which time he’s scored 21-plus points three times.
One of the games where Prescott didn’t succeed came last season, as the Cowboys crushed the Giants 40-0. Due to the game script, he threw just 24 passes.
So, while Dallas has all the pressure on them tonight, fantasy managers shouldn’t worry about its effect on Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. If the past is any indication, he’s a strong fantasy starter and should be leaned on to produce another nice line.
Be sure to subscribe to Fantasy Dirt! We're on five days a week and lve on Sundays!