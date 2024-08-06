Fantasy Football Risers Based on Average Draft Position Data
With training camps in full swing around the NFL, fantasy fans now have a clear look at how all 32 NFL teams stack up in terms of personnel and depth-chart battles. As a result, data we can observe from average draft position (ADP) is increasingly more valuable. After all, draft season is almost here!
With that said, let’s look at ADPs and examine which player’s values have risen in recent weeks.
These players aren’t superstars like Christian McCaffrey or CeeDee Lamb, but rather those who have either begun an assent up draft boards or players being picked now who weren’t in previous weeks. The reasons are certainly, in part, due to news out of training camps and those who might be opening the eyes of their coaches and rising up depth charts.
Here are 10 of the most notable ADP risers for you to keep in mind in drafts.
Deneric Prince, RB, Chiefs (ADP +83.6): Prince won't unseat Isiah Pacheco in Kansas City, but he has been running ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in camp. That isn’t a surefire sign that he passes CEH, but it could make the 2023 practice squader the actual handcuff for Pacheco. In that scenario, Edwards-Helaire would remain in a secondary role.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Saints (ADP +38.5): Williams’ move up draft boards resulted from Kendre Miller’s hamstring injury, which caused coach Dennis Allen to say "It's hard to make the team from the training room." There’s no word on when Miller will be back on the practice field, so Williams looks like the second back behind Alvin Kamara at this point.
Audric Estime, RB, Broncos (ADP +34.2): Reports suggest Estime has a real chance to carve out a meaningful role in the Broncos backfield. What’s more, it seems Javonte Williams could be competing with Samaje Perine (ADP +17.2) for a roster spot. The backfield is crowded, but Estime is becoming a more attractive late-round selection.
DJ Chark, WR, Chargers (ADP +30.6): Chark has been running with the Chargers first-team offense in the early stages of training camp, which is the reason for his ADP rise. This doesn’t mean he’s taken a starting job away from Quentin Johnston, but it certainly shows the new coaching staff won’t hand it to him. At this point, Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer (ADP +16.3) appear to be the best bets to start for coach Jim Harbaugh in Week 1.
Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos (ADP +26.4): Tight end is a thin position, so any news about a potential move up the depth chart is notable. That’s the case with Dulcich, who is back in action after dealing with a bum hamstring. Denver doesn’t have a surefire starter at the position, so Dulcich has as good a shot at anyone to claim the top spot this season.
Darius Slayton, WR, Giants (ADP +23.1): Slayton, who dealt with an undisclosed injury in June’s minicamp, appears healthy and could be the favorite to start opposite rookie Malik Nabers. The Giants are loaded with ho-hum and unproven receivers, and Daniel Jones isn’t going to inspire fantasy fans to draft anyone but Nabers highly. Still, Slayton looks like he could be a better draft option than Jalin Hyatt, at least at this early stage of camp.
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers (ADP +21.2): This upward move for McMillan is directly related to his excellence early in training camp. He's been gaining rave reviews and could be moving ahead of projected No. 3 wide receiver Trey Palmer. If the rookie continues to shine and wins the No. 3 role, McMillan will be worth a late-round flier in drafts.
Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots (ADP +18.8): Reports out of Patriots camp suggest Polk could have a clear path to being their lead wideout this season. Remember, Kendrick Bourne is coming off a torn ACL, and the rest of the team’s depth chart certainly isn’t awe-inspiring. If you’re going to take a shot on a New England receiver, Polk is looking like the best option.
Justice Hill, Ravens (ADP +18.6): Hill has become a virtual lock to serve as the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry to open the regular season. That’s due to the loss of Keaton Mitchell, who hasn’t recovered from his late-season ACL injury. Henry will get a huge workload, of course, but Hill is still worth a late look in drafts as a No. 5 running back.
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (ADP +16.7): Rice is creeping up draft boards, as the NFL still has not ruled on any potential suspension for his offseason, off-field issues. The longer the league waits to decide his fate, the higher Rice will move up based on ADP data.