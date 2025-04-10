Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Stanford Wide Receiver Elic Ayomanor
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback and running back prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the wide receivers. I started with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, and next up is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.
Elic Ayomanor Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-1 3/4
Weight: 206 pounds
Elic Ayomanor College Stats
2023 Stanford: 62 rec, 1,013 rush yards, 6 TDs
2024 Stanford: 63 rec, 831 yards, 6 TDs
Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Profile
2024 Routes Run: Wide 86.6% Slot 13.2%
Ayomanor was a remarkable track athlete in Canada before he moved to the United States. He attended Stanford starting in 2023, and he made an instant impact with 1,013 yards as a redshirt freshman. He also averaged 16.2 yards per catch, which ranked eighth among wide receivers with a minimum of 100 targets. Ayomanor was also fourth at the position in terms of average depth of target (aDOT), and his contested catch rate (48.5%) ranked him WR15.
He remained a starter in 2024, posting similar reception and touchdown totals compared to the previous year. However, he did see a dip of 182 receiving yards. Still, Ayomanor did garner Second-team all-ACC honors. The top option in the passing game for the Cardinal, Ayomanor led the team in catches in 14 of his 24 games over the last two seasons. While he did run most of his collegiate routes on the outside, Ayomanor can line up inside too.
The Stanford standout is a good route runner and is one of the best run-blocking receivers in the draft, so he could be a nice fit for a run-based offense looking for a No. 2 wideout.
Elic Ayomanor Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Washington Commanders (No. 61 overall)
2. Buffalo Bills (No. 62)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 68)
4. New Orleans Saints (No. 71)
5. New York Jets (No. 73)
Ayomanor is considered a potential Day 2 prospect, and I have him coming off the board late in the second round or early in the third. The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel Sr., but the rest of their wideout depth chart beyond Terry McLaurin isn’t exciting. The Bills signed Joshua Palmer, but that doesn't mean they won’t target another receiver in the draft. Ayomanor could be a fit for the AFC East leaders towards the end of Round 2.
Should he slide into the third round, the Raiders would be an interesting landing spot. They lack wideout depth and could use a player like Ayomanor as a potential starter in Year 1. The Saints have depth at wide receiver, but Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed come with injury concerns and Brandin Cooks is entering his age-32 season. Ayomanor could also be an option for the Jets, who will be looking for a starter alongside Garrett Wilson.