Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups (Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Will Dissly Are Top Targets)
Bye-mageddon is back, folks!
Six teams, the Bills, Bengals, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, and Saints, will be off in Week 12 of the NFL season. Given the injuries that have dogged fantasy managers all season, playing the waiver wire this week is vital to success.
To help fill the void, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) to add off the waiver wire. Also, check out Fantasy Dirt with Lindsay Rhodes and me five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into fantasy free agents!
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 12
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos (ESPN – 69%; Sleeper – 58%; Yahoo! – 48%)
This is for all of you Sleeper and Yahoo! managers … what are you waiting for with Nix? He’s somehow still a free agent in more than 50% of leagues on the latter platform, which seems nuts to me. The rookie has been nails in fantasy, scoring 17-plus points in five of his last seven games with four over 20 points. Nix also has a great matchup against the Raiders in Week 12.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (ESPN – 43.5%; Sleeper – 43%; Yahoo! – 47%)
He’s back! Richardson, starting his first game after being benched in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco, looked like the star quarterback we all drafted this summer. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, while also rushing for 32 yards and two more scores. AR needs to be added in all leagues where he’s available.
Elijah Moore, WR, Browns (ESPN – 9.4%; Sleeper – 18%; Yahoo! – 8%)
You might not know it, but Moore has been getting a ton of targets lately. In fact, he’s seen at least eight in the last three games with Jameis Winston under center. During that stretch, the veteran has scored 10-plus points twice including two games with more than 16 points. Unless Jerry Jeudy is somehow available, Moore is the Browns wideout to grab this week.
Will Dissly, TE, Chargers (ESPN – 13.9%; Sleeper – 30%; Yahoo! – 23%)
Dissly has been one of the most targeted tight ends in the league over the last five weeks, seeing no fewer than six targets in four of his last five games. That includes an 80-yard, one-touchdown, 18-point performance in a win over the Bengals. With six teams on a bye and tight end being thin, Dissly should be added across the board ahead of Week 12.
Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (ESPN – 46.2%; Sleeper – 48%; Yahoo! – 54%)
Hill went bananas against the Browns, as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 50 yards to finish with a career-best 41.5 fantasy points. It was actually the 12th-best fantasy total in a single game for a tight end! The Saints have a bye in Week 12, but I’d still look to add and stash Hill for the stretch run.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (ESPN – 28.3%; Sleeper – 53%; Yahoo! – 57%)
Stafford has been hot in the stat sheets lately, scoring 17-plus points in three of his last four games. That includes his four-touchdown, 27.8-point effort in a win over the Patriots. He has now thrown for 10 touchdowns in his last four games, which is due in part to having Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back. Stafford gets the Eagles at home next weekend.
Jameis Winston, QB, Browns (ESPN – 8.5%; Sleeper – 17%; Yahoo! – 12%)
Winston can be tough to trust, but he has scored 23-plus points in two of his first three games as the Browns starting quarterback. That includes his 395-yard, two-touchdown performance in a loss to the Saints. Winston doesn’t have a great matchup next on the slate, as he faces the Steelers on Thursday night, but he should still be added in leagues.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Dolphins (ESPN – 31.7%; Sleeper – 51%; Yahoo! – 53%)
Smith is coming off the best fantasy game of his career, catching six passes for 101 yards with two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders. In all, he finished with a personal high of 28.1 PPR points. Smith has now seen at least six targets in five of his last six games, and he’ll be a viable starter in Week 12 against AFC East rival New England in South Florida.
Cam Akers, RB, Vikings (ESPN – 16.5%; Sleeper – 23%; Yahoo! – 17%)
Fantasy managers need to be concerned about Aaron Jones, who hasn’t scored more than 12.2 points in a game in his last four contests. What’s maybe more concerning is that Akers saw 12 touches, including 10 on the ground, in a win over the Titans. He’s already a viable handcuff, but Akers could also have standalone value with six teams off next week.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 0.7%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 0%)
The Raiders backfield is a mess right now, as both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White left Sunday’s loss to Miami to injuries. That left Abdullah as the team’s top back. If both are out next week, Abdullah would be worth an add off the waiver wire. Also, rookie Dylan Laube could be worth a look if he’s active and gets a chance to see action in Week 12.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
- Russell Wilson, Steelers
- Drake Maye, Patriots
- Derek Carr, Saints (BYE)
Notable Running Backs
- Jaylen Warren, Steelers
- Trey Benson, Cardinals
- Gus Edwards, Chargers
- Julius Chestnut, Titans
- Dylan Laube, Raiders
Notable Wide Receivers
- Jerry Jeudy, Browns
- Christian Watson, Packers
- DeMario Douglas, Patriots
- Xavier Legette, Panthers
- Adam Thielen, Panthers
- Parker Washington, Jaguars
- Devaughn Vele, Broncos
- Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons (BYE)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Saints (BYE)
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans
- Kendrick Bourne, Patriots
Notable Tight Ends
- Zach Ertz, Commanders
- Dawson Knox, Bills
- Ja’Tavion Sanders, Panthers
- Theo Johnson, Giants
Notable Kickers
- Wil Lutz, Broncos
- Matt Gay, Colts
- Jason Sanders, Dolphins
- Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers
- John Parker Romo, Vikings
Notable Defenses
- Chiefs
- Packers
- Commanders
- Buccaneers