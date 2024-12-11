Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 15
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the kickers and defenses who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Dolphins
2. Chris Boswell at Eagles
3. Brandon Aubrey at Panthers
4. Cameron Dicker vs. Buccaneers
5. Jake Bates vs. Bills
6. Wil Lutz vs. Colts
7. Jason Sanders at Texans
8. Tyler Bass at Lions
9. Jake Moody vs. Rams (Thurs.)
10. Will Reichard vs. Bears (Mon.)
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football, averaging a stellar 11.2 points per game. His success should continue against the Dolphins, who have been generous to kickers over the last two months. In fact, only the Cardinals have allowed more points per game to the position since Week 7.
Start ‘Em
Will Reichard vs. Bears (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Reichard wasn’t great in his return to action last week, missing a field goal and scoring just six points. Still, I’d stick with him in what is a plus matchup against the Bears. Their defense has allowed eight kickers to beat them for at least eight points, including seven with at least 11 points.
Brandon Aubrey at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Aubrey hasn’t been as productive as he was last season, but he’s still a viable top-10 kicker behind a less productive Cowboys offense. I’d start him against the Panthers, who have allowed eight or more fantasy points to eight kickers, including seven who have finished with at least 12 points, this season.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Jake Moody vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Wil Lutz vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Younghoe Koo vs. Raiders (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Jake Elliott vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott had a great matchup last week, but he missed a field goal and was held to just two points in a win over the Panthers. He has now scored a combined eight points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a fade this week. Their defense has allowed the fewest points to kickers.
Sit ‘Em
Chase McLaughlin at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin wasn’t able to take full advantage of last week’s great matchup, scoring just four points in a win over the Raiders. Next up is a tough matchup in Los Angeles against a Chargers defense that’s allowed just one kicker to score double digits. In all, nine have scored six or fewer points against them.
Cairo Santos at Vikings (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Santos has been a shell of the kicker who was so productive last season, as he’s averaged just 6.3 points per game in 2024. This trend is likely to remain this week, as he faces a Vikings defense that’s given up just 6.2 points per game to kicker this season. Santos is better left to the waiver wire.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Brandon McManus at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Blake Grupe vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jason Myers vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Ravens defense at Giants
2. Vikings defense vs. Bears (Mon.)
3. Broncos defense vs. Colts
4. Commanders defense at Saints
5. Chiefs defense at Browns
6. Bengals defense at Titans
7. Jets defense at Jaguars
8. Cardinals defense vs. Patriots
9. Falcons defense at Raiders (Mon.)
10. Eagles defense vs. Steelers
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Ravens defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has not been what you would call fantasy-friendly this season, but a matchup against the Giants makes it a solid option. Their offense is dead last in points per game since Week 7, and their line has given up 42 sacks on the season. The G-Men have also committed 18 giveaways on the year.
Start ‘Em
Chiefs defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense is a nice streamer this week, facing the turnover-prone Jameis Winston and a Browns offense that’s committed 21 giveaways this season. Their line has also allowed 53 sacks, which is second most in the league behind Chicago, so Kansas City’s DST should produce well this weekend.
Bengals defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cincinnati’s defense has the best matchup of any in the NFL based on fantasy stats this week, facing a Titans offense that’s given up 45 sacks and has committed the second-most giveaways in the league. The Bengals DST will be available in a lot of leagues, so add and start them if you’re in need this week.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Broncos defense vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jets defense at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Falcons defense at Raiders (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Lions defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Lions have a top-10 fantasy defense, but this week’s matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills makes this unit a fade. Over the last eight weeks, Buffalo is second in points and yards per game, and their line has given up just five sacks. The Bills also have just five giveaways over that seven-game stretch.
Sit ‘Em
Seahawks defense vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Seattle’s defense has been useful when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week against the Packers. Only the Bills have allowed fewer sacks of its quarterbacks on the season, and Green Bay’s offense has averaged the seventh-most points and the sixth-most yards in 2024.
Browns defense vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Browns defense has been a serious dud in fantasy leagues this season, only having value against lesser offenses. And while the Chiefs offense isn’t running on all cylinders, it remains one to avoid in the fantasy matchups as it pertains to defenses. Even at home, Cleveland should be sidelined.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Steelers defense at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Saints defense vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bears defense at Vikings (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)