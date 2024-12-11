Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football Week 15
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy football player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen at Lions
2. Lamar Jackson at Giants
3. Jalen Hurts vs. Steelers
4. Jayden Daniels at Saints
5. Joe Burrow at Titans
6. Kyler Murray vs. Patriots
7. Sam Darnold vs. Bears (Mon.)
8. Brock Purdy vs. Rams (Thurs.)
9. Jared Goff vs. Bills
10. Bo Nix vs, Colts
Complete Week 15 quarterback rankings (coming soon)
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Kyler Murray vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray has been up and down in the stat sheets lately, but a matchup against the Patriots makes him a virtual must-start. Their defense has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to eight quarterbacks, including five in the last seven weeks. New England has also allowed more than 19 fantasy points per game to the position in the last eight weeks, so Murray is in a great position to produce.
Start ‘Em
Sam Darnold vs. Bears (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Darnold, listed as a start ‘em last week, threw for five touchdowns and scored a career-high 34.6 fantasy points. He has now scored 19-plus points in four straight games, including 21.1 against this week’s foe, the Bears. Their once formidable pass defense has not been stellar lately, as opposing quarterbacks have scored 20-plus points three times against them since Week 11.
Patrick Mahomes at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes has been super “mid” all year long, but he is a viable option when the matchup is favorable (isn’t it crazy to think about Mahomes?). I do like him as a low-QB1 against the Browns, who have surrendered an average of more than 17 points per game to enemy quarterbacks since Week 7. Also, their defense has given up 18-plus fantasy points to three enemy field generals since Week 8.
Bo Nix vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix, fresh off a bye, is in a good position to produce when the Broncos host the Colts (call it the Peyton Manning Bowl!). He’s scored 17-plus points in six of his last nine games, including four with over 20 points, and the Colts can be generous to quarterbacks. In fact, seven have beaten them for more than 17 points, a list that includes Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and fantasy disappointment C.J. Stroud.
Jordan Love at Seattle (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Love’s numbers have not been great lately, as he’s scored fewer than 15 points in two of his last three games. Still, I like him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed at least 17.9 fantasy points to seven quarterbacks this season, including four who have hit that mark since Week 8. So, despite his recent struggles, Love remains a viable starter.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Brock Purdy vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Justin Herbert vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Aaron Rodgers at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Russell Wilson at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has posted mostly mediocre totals in the last month, scoring fewer than 16.1 fantasy points in three of his last four games. I don’t see him getting better this week either, as he heads to Philadelphia for the Battle of Pennsylvania. Over the last eight weeks, the Eagles have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Wilson might not have George Pickens again.
Sit ‘Em
Caleb Williams at Vikings (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Williams came crashing back down to earth last week, scoring just 14.1 points in a loss to the 49ers. That came after back-to-back 26-point performances. I’d keep the rookie on the sidelines this week, as he faces a tough Vikings defense that’s allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on their home field. As a result, don’t expect much from Williams in this NFC North tilt.
C.J. Stroud vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud has been one of the biggest fantasy duds of the season, failing to score more than 16 points in seven straight games. Heck, he had just 14.4 points against a bad Jaguars defense before the bye! Next up is a pretty bad matchup on paper against the surging Dolphins, whose defense has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Jameis Winston vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Winston is fun to watch on the gridiron, but he is anything but consistent in fantasy play. In fact, he’s alternated good and bad stat lines in each of the last six games. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week against the Chiefs, who just held Justin Herbert to 13.7 points and have allowed a mere four signal-callers to beat them for 18 or more points this season. Winston is a real gamble.
Anthony Richardson at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Richardson had a stellar contest before the Colts bye week, scoring 21.2 points against the Patriots. Still, he’s hard to trust in the fantasy postseason, and a matchup in Denver makes him a hard fade for me. Their defense has been tough against quarterbacks at Mile High, allowing an average of just 14.5 points per game. That makes Richardson a superflex-only option this weekend.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Baker Mayfield at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Geno Smith vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Drake Maye at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)