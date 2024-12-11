Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 15
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley vs. Steelers
2. Bijan Robinson at Raiders (Mon.)
3. Derrick Henry at Giants
4. Joe Mixon vs. Dolphins
5. De’Von Achane at Texans
6. Chase Brown at Titans
7. Josh Jacobs at Seahawks
8. Zach Charbonnet vs. Packers
9. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bills
10. Chuba Hubbard vs. Cowboys
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Chuba Hubbard vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard exceeded his expectations last week, scoring a touchdown and 20.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. Next up is a much easier matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. With Jonathon Brooks out for the rest of the season, Hubbard should see a full workload in a terrific matchup this weekend.
Start ‘Em
Zach Charbonnet vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Charbonnet went off last week, scoring 38.3 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. If Kenneth Walker II is out again in Week 15, the U.C.L.A. product would become an absolute must-start. Over the last eight weeks, the Packers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to runners, and that includes six backs who scored 14-plus points and four with more than 19 points.
David Montgomery vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery has been the epitome of consistent fantasy production, scoring 15-plus points in four straight games. I like him to make it five straight against the Bills, who have struggled against running backs. In fact, their defense has allowed 19-plus points to running backs seven times, including Kyren Williams’ 23.7 points just last week. Look for Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to roar.
Brian Robinson Jr. at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson Jr. scored 17.9 fantasy points in his last contest, and he’s the Commanders featured back with Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. He’s a solid option for the first week of the fantasy playoffs, as he’ll face a lackluster Saints run defense. They’ve allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game and over five yards per rush to running backs, so Robinson Jr. should succeed.
Aaron Jones vs. Bears (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Jones scored a touchdown and 16.4 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons, and he’s now scored 16-plus points in two of his last three games. He’s in the RB2 conversation this week, as the veteran faces a struggling Bears run defense that’s allowed the third-most points per game to the position since Week 7. That includes Jones, who beat them for 19.9 points back in Week 12.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Tony Pollard vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rico Dowdle at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
D’Andre Swift at Vikings (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Swift’s stats have taken a real nosedive lately, scoring single digits in each of his last three games and four of his last five. That includes a 9.5-point stinker against this week’s opponent, the Vikings. Their run defense has been tough on enemy backs, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game to the position. That makes Swift no more than a risky flex option in most fantasy leagues.
Sit ‘Em
Isiah Pacheco at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pacheco has not been the same solid fantasy running back since his return to action, scoring a combined 14 fantasy points in his first two games. He played 32 snaps against the Chargers, while teammate Kareem Hunt was still involved (20 snaps) in the offense. The Browns have allowed 3.8 yards per rush to backs at home. This all makes Pacheco a risk-reward fantasy flex starter in Week 15.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tracy Jr., listed as a start 'em last week, had a solid 19.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. And while it’s tough to sit the rookie, he is a bit of a risk against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just six runners to score 15 or more points against them this season, and game script could be an issue for Tracy Jr. and the Giant's running game. At best, he’s a risk-reward RB2 in this tough matchup.
Nick Chubb vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chubb had scored three touchdowns and a combined 31.5 fantasy points in two games prior to last week, when he scored a mere 4.8 points in a loss to the Steelers. He also played just 26 snaps, and the veteran lost work to Jerome Ford. Couple that with a matchup against a Chiefs defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to backs since Week 7, and Chubb is an obvious fade.
Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Etienne Jr. has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football, scoring single digits in six of his 11 games while averaging a mere 8.6 points. With Tank Bigsby back in the mix, Etienne Jr. is almost unstartable regardless of the matchup. So, while the Jets are middle of the road defending the running back position, Etienne Jr. should be on the fantasy sidelines this weekend.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Javonte Williams vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Gus Edwards vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaylen Warren at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)