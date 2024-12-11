Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Fantasy Football Week 15
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja’Marr Chase at Titans
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bills
3. Justin Jefferson vs. Bears (Mon.)
4. Nico Collins vs. Dolphins
5. Puka Nacua at 49ers (Thurs.)
6. Drake London vs. Raiders (Mon.)
7. CeeDee Lamb at Panthers
8. A.J. Brown vs. Steelers
9. Tyreek Hill at Texans
10. Cooper Kupp at 49ers (Thurs.)
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Davante Adams at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Adams has finally started to put up big stats as a member of the Jets, scoring a combined 43.5 points in his last two games. He’s also seen 23 targets in that time, and a matchup against the Jaguars makes him a virtual must-start. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts, not to mention the fourth-most points to the perimeter. Adams should be in fantasy lineups.
Start ‘Em
Jerry Jeudy vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy has been one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football, averaging 24.7 points in his last four games. He’s also seen 36 targets in those contests, and a matchup against the Chiefs is surprisingly favorable. Their pass defense has allowed the 10th-most points per game to wide receivers since Week 7, and that includes the second-most to the slot. Look for Jeudy to produce another nice line.
DJ Moore at Vikings (Mon. 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Moore had just 10.9 fantasy points in last week’s win over the 49ers, but he had recorded 23-plus PPR points in his previous two games including 26.9 points against this week’s opponent, the Vikings. Their defense has struggled against perimeter receivers, allowing the third-most points per game to the position since Week 7. That makes the veteran a viable WR2 in this NFC North matchup.
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Harrison Jr. has been inconsistent in his rookie season, scoring single digits in three of his last four games. I do like him as a potential fantasy flex starter this weekend though, as he faces a Patriots defense that’s allowed the 10th-most points per game to perimeter receivers. What’s more, New England has given up at least 25 fantasy points to three different wideouts since Week 11.
Jakobi Meyers vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Meyers has been a target hog in recent weeks, seeing 36 targets and 23 catches in his last three games. He’s also put up an average of 16 fantasy points in his last six games, and a matchup against Atlanta is very favorable. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the last eight weeks, so Meyers should continue to produce good totals.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Jauan Jennings vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tee Higgins at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Khalil Shakir at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Michael Pittman Jr. at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. has failed to finish with double-digit fantasy points in all but one of his last six games, and he’s averaging fewer than 10 fantasy points on the season. That’s enough to keep him on the sidelines in most lineups, especially with a tough matchup against CB Patrick Surtain and the Broncos. With or without Josh Downs in the pass attack, Pittman Jr. is tough to start in Week 15.
Sit ‘Em
Darnell Mooney at Raiders (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mooney is coming off a big stat line against the Vikings, scoring 20.2 fantasy points. He had been held to single digits in his previous two games, however, and a matchup against the Raiders isn’t great on paper. Their defense just held Mike Evans to 10.9 points one week ago, and it’s held DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle and George Pickens under nine points in 2024.
Tank Dell vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dell hasn’t produced great totals this season, as he’s been held to single digits in three of his last four games and is averaging 9.3 points per game overall. He has a tough matchup next on the schedule too, as he’ll face a Dolphins defense that’s allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. So, unless you’re in dire straits, I’d keep Dell on the fantasy sidelines.
Christian Watson at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Watson is coming off one of his best games of the season, posting 114 yards and 13.4 fantasy points against the Lions. Still, he had been held to single digits in five of his previous six games, so I wouldn’t chase the points against the Seahawks. Their defense has been middle-of-the-road versus wide receivers this year, but it’s allowed just 89.6 receiving yards per game to the perimeter.
Amari Cooper at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooper is coming off his best game of the season, posting six catches on 14 targets and scoring 15.5 points. He played just 32 snaps in the game, however, and the contest went way off the rails in the stat sheets. So, especially if Keon Coleman is back this week, I’d beware of chasing the points against the Lions. Their defense has allowed the 10th-fewest points to the perimeter since Week 7.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyler Lockett vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)