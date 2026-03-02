Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Daniel Jones in 2026

Daniel Jones was the best sleeper quarterback in fantasy football last season. Over his first 12 starts, he ranked seventh in points at the position while averaging a career-best 18.8 per game. That was more than Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, No Nix (and several other quarterbacks) during that time.

Unfortunately, he sustained a season-ending Achilles tear in his 13th start that detoured his further rise to fantasy stardom. The recovery time for this injury is typically nine to 12 months, so even on the low end of that timetable, Jones would be very iffy for the start of the 2026 regular season.

The prevailing view among most NFL insiders is that the Colts will look to re-sign Jones (which is also the best-case scenario for him in fantasy football circles), but it also makes sense for the veteran quarterback to test the market and see what other offers might come his way during this offseason.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Jones’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: DANIEL JONES

Indianapolis Colts

As I said above, Jones had his best fantasy season as a member of the Colts so it only makes sense that he remain with the Colts. This would also be a win for his fantasy value. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that it’s “50/50” that the team and Jones get a deal done this week. Otherwise, the transition tag is also in play. If Jones sticks in Indy, he could become a good draft bargain in 2026.

Minnesota Vikings

Jones was a member of the Vikings as a backup in 2024. This is going to be the best fantasy landing spot for every available quarterback, regardless, and the coaching staff already knows Jones’s skill set. J.J. McCarthy was a disaster in his first season as the starter, so there’s no way Minnesota doesn’t add a quarterback to compete for the starting job. If that quarterback is Jones, he wouldn’t lose any of the value he built with the Colts.

Arizona Cardinals

Jones could fill the void left in the Cardinals' offense created by the expected departure of Kyler Murray. He would be a nice fit for the system of new head coach Mike LaFleur, and fellow vet Jacoby Brissett could be the starter until Jones is ready to return from his Achilles tear. This would also provide some positional security between the two quarterbacks for Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are expected to release or trade Tua Tagovailoa, so the team will have a huge void to fill at quarterback this offseason. While they have been tied to Malik Willis, Jones could also be a fit. He would play in a backfield that includes De’Von Achane and a passing attack featuring Jaylen Waddle, and Miami will likely be adding more talent via free agency or the draft after the release of Tyreek Hill. This isn’t my favorite landing spot for Jones, but it would at least guarantee him a starting job next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Reports suggest that the Steelers want Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh, where he would be reunited with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy. If that scenario doesn’t come to fruition, however, the Steelers could look to add Jones. They have a total of 12 draft picks and money to spend under the salary cap, so signing Jones and additional offensive firepower would make the veteran more attractive in fantasy drafts.

