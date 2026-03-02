Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Tua Tagovailoa in 2026

Tua Tagovailoa was considered a fantasy asset earlier in his career, but a disappointing 2025 campaign cost him his starting job in Miami and left him as waiver-wire fodder in most leagues. Now expected to be either traded or released, Tagovailoa will have a new home and maybe see an increase in fantasy appeal next season.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Tagovailoa’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: TUA TAGOVAILOA

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are going to be the best fantasy landing spot for every available quarterback. J.J. McCarthy was a complete disaster in his first season as the starter, so there’s no way Minnesota doesn’t add a quarterback to compete for the starting job. If that quarterback is Tagovailoa, he would jump right back onto the fantasy radar in what is a quarterback-friendly system. His presence would also make drafting Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson (at least somewhat) less stressful.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins, so the team will need to add a quarterback in the offseason, with Michael Penix Jr. recovering from an ACL injury. Tagovailoa would likely come in and compete to (and maybe the the favorite) start, and playing in the offense of new Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski could help revitalize his career. To a lesser degree, it also makes sense to add another left-handed thrower such as Penix. If Tua goes to the Falcons, he’d be back on the QB2 radar.

Arizona Cardinals

The expected departure of Kyler Murray creates a void in the Cardinals' offense that could be filled by Tagovailoa. I’m not sure this move makes a ton of sense, because the team already has another veteran thrower, Jacoby Brissett, still under contract. However, Tua would be a good fit in the offense of new head coach Mike LaFleur. It would also provide some positional security between the two quarterbacks for Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.

New York Jets

This seems like a disaster waiting to happen, because sending a veteran quarterback to the Jets is like sending a lamb to the slaughter. However, the Jets have a huge need under center, 11 draft picks and plenty of money to spend on offensive talent. Tagovailoa would also have no competition for the starting job, and he’d get two revenge games against Miami. But once again, playing for the Jets is a real risk.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are expected to re-sign Daniel Jones, but will he be ready for Week 1 after tearing his Achilles last December? Most recovery timelines, at least to return to football activities, take nine to 12 months. So, while this landing spot wouldn’t be great for Tagovailoa’s long-term value, it is a viable option where he could have some fantasy appeal while Jones recovers. The Steelers are also an option and would allow him a better chance to start for a full season, but Tua playing in the cold of Pittsburgh isn’t very inviting.