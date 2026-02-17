Fab's Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill on Monday, leaving the veteran wide receiver as a free agent as we head into the NFL offseason. Once one of the top wideouts in fantasy football, Hill has seen his statistical stock fall over the plast two years.

In 2024, Hill experienced a decline of about 160 points from his 2023 totals. Last season, he put up an average of 13.4 points in four games before suffering a gruesome leg injury that cost him the rest of the year. That occurred in September, so Hill’s status for the start of the 2026 campaign is certainly in question.

Even in a best-case scenario, you have to wonder how much of his explosive speed was left on the operating room table. Hill also turns 32 in March, so he has very little chance to be the same sort of playmaker he was prior to the injury.

Still, he will draw interest on the free-agent market assuming his medicals check out. With that being said, here’s a look at the five best fantasy landing spots for Hill. While he’s unlikely to regain his past glory, no matter where he signs, there are a number of teams that could offer him a chance to retain some of his fantasy appeal.

Tyreek Hill Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could use a field-stretching wideout, even if he is past his prime, and Hill has a relationship with new Bolts offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel from their time in Miami. L.A. has to decide on veteran Keenan Allen, too, as he’s slated to become a free agent and will turn 34 in April. The fit for Hill certainly makes sense.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are in the market for pass catchers, as Brandon Aiyuk is as good as gone, Jauan Jennings is a free agent and George Kittle is likely to miss most of the season due to a torn Achilles. That could make Hill an option for head coach Kyle Shanahan. Signing with the Niners would open a can of electrical substation comments (Google it if you don’t get the reference), but the fit for Hill is obvious on a team lacking receivers.

Las Vegas Raiders

An aging former superstar is looking to join a new team and ends up with the Raiders. Where have I heard that before? Las Vegas doesn’t have an alpha wideout on its current roster, so Hill would have plenty of chances to make an impact in the offense of new head coach Klint Kubiak. This would be one of the most attractive fantasy landing spots for the veteran wideout, at least from a potential targets and opportunities perspective.

Kansas City Chiefs

There will be no shortage of rumors about Hill reuniting with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this offseason. I’m not sure it’s a great fantasy fit, though, as the team still has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce (maybe), but Hill would have a built-in rapport with his former quarterback and an obvious knowledge of the offense.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills lack an alpha wide receiver, so Hill would have a chance to fill that role (if he’s even able to at this point in his career) for new head coach Joe Brady. Going to Buffalo would create a lot of excitement in fantasy circles, as Hill would be catching passes from the best quarterback in fantasy, Josh Allen. He would also get two “revenge” games per year playing in the AFC East against his former team, the Dolphins.