Garrett Wilson is Even Better in Fantasy Football With Davante Adams
Well folks, it looks like Garrett Wilson is finally reaching the fantasy expectations we had all projected him to reach this season.
After scoring 43.6 fantasy points combined in his first four games, the talented receiver has exploded in the stat sheets in the last five games.
Also, the presence of Davante Adams hasn’t hurt Wilson's value at all. In fact, it’s helped.
We saw that last night, as Wilson posted nine catches for 90 yards with two touchdowns and 30 points. One of those touchdowns was a Matrix-like catch that ranks up there with the best catches ever made in an NFL game. In the three games since Adams was traded to the Jets, he’s seen no fewer than eight targets and he’s averaged nine targets per game.
What’s more, Wilson has averaged 19.8 points per game in those three contests. That’s an increase of 3.6 points per game when he was playing without Adams on the field.
Speaking of Adams, he had his best game as a Jet with seven catches, 91 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Texans. That equated to 22.1 points, his second-best total of the season.
As expected, Adams has also made Aaron Rodgers more valuable in fantasy football.
In his six games without D.A., the veteran gunslinger averaged 14.2 points. In the three games with him, Rodgers’ points-per-game average has pushed up to 17 points. That includes his 20.3-point performance against Houston’s defense on Thursday night.
So, while the Jets haven’t been great in terms of real football (they lost their first two games with Adams before last night’s win), his presence has been very good for fantasy fans.