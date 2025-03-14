Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Najee Harris Among Fantasy Football Winners in 2025 NFL Free Agency
The 2025 NFL offseason had a fast start, beginning with the big trades that saw DK Metcalf go to the Steelers and Geno Smith head to Las Vegas. We also saw Davante Adams land in Los Angeles with the Rams, and Sam Darnold inked a big deal to become the new starting quarterback in Seattle … among other moves (all the analysis can be found here).
While there are still some big names on the market, things have slowed down a bit. So, let’s take a look at which players’ fantasy value has increased as a result of signing with a new team, being traded, or having a player’s draft stock rise due to a player’s sudden absence.
Fantasy Football Free Agency Winners
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle: The Seahawks offense will have a very new look, as Darnold will be the new starting quarterback and both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are no longer on the team. So, Smith-Njigba is now the unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing game for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. JSN, who broke out in the stat sheets last season, is now solidified as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver who will come off the board in the second round of drafts. A season with 140-plus targets and 100-plus catches is in play if JSN stays healthy.
Davante Adams, WR, Rams: Adams signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams. He’ll be catching passes from a veteran signal-caller, Matthew Stafford, and Adams should see plenty of targets in the offense. I do think Puka Nacua will remain the top Rams wideout in fantasy terms, however, so I don’t see Adams as a WR1 in 2025 drafts. Still, the departure of Cooper Kupp opens up more than eight targets per game based on last year’s totals, so a top-15 finish for Adams is possible. He’ll be worth a top-50 pick in drafts.
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers: Godwin will return to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $66 million contract. He was a stud in the first seven games of last season, ranking second in fantasy points scored per game at wide receiver. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in his seventh game, which cost him the rest of the season. Assuming no setbacks in this recovery, sticking with the Buccaneers was the best move for his fantasy value and he’ll be on the WR2 radar. Obviously, having Godwin back is also good news for Baker Mayfield.
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers: Harris signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $9.25 million deal. I love this move for the veteran, as he projects to replace J.K. Dobbins as the new lead back for offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Remember, Roman has always loved to utilize physical backs in his system, and Harris fits the bill. As long as the Bolts don’t add another runner who could push Harris for touches, I like him to push for high RB2 value in 2025.
Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings: Jones will return to Minnesota on a two-year, $20 million contract. His first season with the team was a successful one, as he rushed for a career-best 1,138 yards, caught 51 passes and averaged 14.2 fantasy points. In all, Jones finished tied for 14th in points among running backs. He also averaged a solid 4.5 yards per rush, which is pretty good for a back who’s 30 years old. While you do have to worry about his age, Jones should remain in the RB2 conversation when it’s time to draft.
Justin Fields, QB, Jets: Fields will be an NFL starter again after signing a two-year deal with the Jets. That alone has his fantasy value on the rise. He’s been a top-10 fantasy starter in the past, and his rushing chops make Fields a potential top-12 fantasy quarterback in the Big Apple. He also played with Garrett Wilson, whose fantasy stock is also rising, in college. Fields might be a better fantasy quarterback than a real quarterback, but I’m fine with that.
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos: Coming off a down year mostly due to injuries and after being cut by the Jaguars earlier this month, Engram should rebound under Denver head coach Sean Payton. He's had success with tight ends in his offenses in the past (Jimmy Graham comes to mind), so Engram is a nice addition in both real and fantasy terms. Unless Denver makes more big additions to their passing game, I see Engram remaining in the TE1 conversation ahead of 2025 fantasy drafts.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings: The Vikings let Sam Darnold walk as a free agent, so McCarthy is now projected to be the starting quarterback in what will remain a high-powered offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell. That doesn’t guarantee McCarthy will find instant success in the stat sheets, but he’s certainly in the right system … and the Vikes didn’t draft him 10th overall last year if they didn’t love his talent. Unless the team decides to sign a veteran quarterback, McCarthy will be a very popular fantasy sleeper next season.
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys: Williams signed a one-year, prove-it deal with Dallas that will pay him a maximum of $3.5 million. He will replace Rico Dowdle, a free agent, and he figures to see the early- and goal-line work for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. That is, of course, as long as the Cowboys don’t add another running back in the upcoming NFL draft. In that scenario, Williams would obviously lose a bunch of his value. For now, he is in the flex starter conversation and worth a middle-round selection in 2025 fantasy drafts.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams: Not only did Stafford remain in Los Angeles (reports suggested he could have been traded), but the Rams rewarded him with the addition of Adams to an offense that already has a star wide receiver in Nacua. When you also factor in the presence of Kyren Williams in the backfield, suddenly the Rams have one heck of an offense on paper. That makes Stafford a more attractive QB2 in fantasy drafts, especially after his mediocre 2024 campaign.