J.J. McCarthy Injury Makes Sam Darnold a Deep Fantasy Sleeper
The Minnesota Vikings will be without their first-round draft pick, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, for an undetermined amount of time due to a meniscus injury in his knee. According to initial reports, the rookie could miss as little as a few weeks and as much as a few months. That all depends on if the meniscus needs to be trimmed or repaired, per NFL’s Ian Rapoport.
McCarthy was either a late-round pick or wasn’t being taken in most fantasy football drafts, but his absence does have a fantasy impact: it solidifies Sam Darnold’s place atop the team’s depth chart into the foreseeable future. Darnold has been mostly a dud in the NFL, but there are those people who think he hasn’t had a fair chance to produce.
His career began in New York with the hapless Jets, who were led by the wild-eyed Adam Gase. Darnold was a terrible failure, recording 13 wins and 25 losses. He didn’t make much of a fantasy impact, either. After three years in the Big Apple, Darnold was sent to Carolina. He went 8-9 in 17 starts for the Panthers, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
He was a backup in San Francisco last season, throwing just 46 combined passes, before signing with Minnesota in the offseason. He was actually the projected starter before the McCarthy injury, and now he’s pretty much set there. That’s good news for the veteran.
After all, coach Kevin O’Connell loves to throw the football.
His offense finished third in pass percentage a season ago, and that was without Kirk Cousins for more than half the year. I wouldn’t expect things to change with Darnold under center either, and why would it? The Vikings have great weapons, including arguably the best wide receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, not to mention fellow receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson (when healthy) and running back Aaron Jones.
So, in a pass-laden offensive attack that’s loaded with talent, there are no more excuses for Darnold. And with McCarthy sidelined, you’re going to start seeing Darnold get picked late in more fantasy drafts, most notably in super flex formats. Still just 27, the USC alum is in a great position to finally meet the lofty expectations he had coming out of college.
As for Jefferson, I still see him as a top-five fantasy wide receiver. Remember, he still put up an average of more than 18 fantasy points per game with Nick Mullen under center last season. So, while he’d be more attractive had Cousins remained in Minnesota, I still have a lot of faith in Jefferson to be a productive receiver both on the field and in fantasy land.