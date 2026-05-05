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Josh Allen Tops Updated Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

Coming out of the 2026 NFL draft, the Bills quarterback leads Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye and others in our top-40 ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the first player drafted at his position in the majority of 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the first player drafted at his position in the majority of 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

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The quarterback rankings will look a bit different this coming season after a very active NFL offseason.

Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is the new starter in Miami and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta to compete with incumbent Michael Penix Jr. for the top spot on the Falcons depth chart. We’ve also seen Fernando Mendoza get picked first overall in the NFL draft by the Raiders. That’s just a few of the major moves that will have a fantasy football impact on both their new and former teams.

As such, here are my updated 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

3

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

4

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

Caleb Williams

QB6

CHI

7

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

8

Patrick Mahomes

QB8

KC

9

Jaxson Dart

QB9

NYG

10

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

11

Bo Nix

QB11

DEN

12

Justin Herbert

QB12

LAC

13

Trevor Lawrence

QB13

JAC

14

Matthew Stafford

QB14

LAR

15

Brock Purdy

QB15

SF

16

Jared Goff

QB16

DET

17

Baker Mayfield

QB17

TB

18

Kyler Murray

QB18

MIN

19

Tyler Shough

QB19

NO

20

Jordan Love

QB20

GB

21

Malik Willis

QB21

MIA

22

Daniel Jones

QB22

IND

23

Sam Darnold

QB23

SEA

24

Jacoby Brissett

QB24

ARI

25

Bryce Young

QB25

CAR

26

Cam Ward

QB26

TEN

27

C.J. Stroud

QB27

HOU

28

Fernando Mendoza

QB28

LV

29

Deshaun Watson

QB29

CLE

30

Aaron Rodgers

QB30

FA

31

Geno Smith

QB31

NYJ

32

Tua Tagovailoa

QB32

ATL

33

Shedeur Sanders

QB33

CLE

34

Kirk Cousins

QB34

LV

35

Michael Penix Jr.

QB35

ATL

36

J.J. McCarthy

QB36

MIN

37

Anthony Richardson

QB37

IND

38

Joe Flacco

QB38

CIN

39

Justin Fields

QB39

KC

40

Marcus Mariota

QB40

WAS

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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