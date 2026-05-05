Josh Allen Tops Updated Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
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The quarterback rankings will look a bit different this coming season after a very active NFL offseason.
Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is the new starter in Miami and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta to compete with incumbent Michael Penix Jr. for the top spot on the Falcons depth chart. We’ve also seen Fernando Mendoza get picked first overall in the NFL draft by the Raiders. That’s just a few of the major moves that will have a fantasy football impact on both their new and former teams.
As such, here are my updated 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
3
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
4
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
Caleb Williams
QB6
CHI
7
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
8
Patrick Mahomes
QB8
KC
9
Jaxson Dart
QB9
NYG
10
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
11
Bo Nix
QB11
DEN
12
Justin Herbert
QB12
LAC
13
Trevor Lawrence
QB13
JAC
14
Matthew Stafford
QB14
LAR
15
Brock Purdy
QB15
SF
16
Jared Goff
QB16
DET
17
Baker Mayfield
QB17
TB
18
Kyler Murray
QB18
MIN
19
Tyler Shough
QB19
NO
20
Jordan Love
QB20
GB
21
Malik Willis
QB21
MIA
22
Daniel Jones
QB22
IND
23
Sam Darnold
QB23
SEA
24
Jacoby Brissett
QB24
ARI
25
Bryce Young
QB25
CAR
26
Cam Ward
QB26
TEN
27
C.J. Stroud
QB27
HOU
28
Fernando Mendoza
QB28
LV
29
Deshaun Watson
QB29
CLE
30
Aaron Rodgers
QB30
FA
31
Geno Smith
QB31
NYJ
32
Tua Tagovailoa
QB32
ATL
33
Shedeur Sanders
QB33
CLE
34
Kirk Cousins
QB34
LV
35
Michael Penix Jr.
QB35
ATL
36
J.J. McCarthy
QB36
MIN
37
Anthony Richardson
QB37
IND
38
Joe Flacco
QB38
CIN
39
Justin Fields
QB39
KC
40
Marcus Mariota
QB40
WAS
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano