Josh Allen Tops Updated Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

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The quarterback rankings will look a bit different this coming season after a very active NFL offseason.

Kyler Murray has moved from Arizona to Minnesota, Malik Willis is the new starter in Miami and Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta to compete with incumbent Michael Penix Jr. for the top spot on the Falcons depth chart. We’ve also seen Fernando Mendoza get picked first overall in the NFL draft by the Raiders. That’s just a few of the major moves that will have a fantasy football impact on both their new and former teams.

As such, here are my updated 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 3 Drake Maye QB3 NE 4 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 5 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 Caleb Williams QB6 CHI 7 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 8 Patrick Mahomes QB8 KC 9 Jaxson Dart QB9 NYG 10 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 11 Bo Nix QB11 DEN 12 Justin Herbert QB12 LAC 13 Trevor Lawrence QB13 JAC 14 Matthew Stafford QB14 LAR 15 Brock Purdy QB15 SF 16 Jared Goff QB16 DET 17 Baker Mayfield QB17 TB 18 Kyler Murray QB18 MIN 19 Tyler Shough QB19 NO 20 Jordan Love QB20 GB 21 Malik Willis QB21 MIA 22 Daniel Jones QB22 IND 23 Sam Darnold QB23 SEA 24 Jacoby Brissett QB24 ARI 25 Bryce Young QB25 CAR 26 Cam Ward QB26 TEN 27 C.J. Stroud QB27 HOU 28 Fernando Mendoza QB28 LV 29 Deshaun Watson QB29 CLE 30 Aaron Rodgers QB30 FA 31 Geno Smith QB31 NYJ 32 Tua Tagovailoa QB32 ATL 33 Shedeur Sanders QB33 CLE 34 Kirk Cousins QB34 LV 35 Michael Penix Jr. QB35 ATL 36 J.J. McCarthy QB36 MIN 37 Anthony Richardson QB37 IND 38 Joe Flacco QB38 CIN 39 Justin Fields QB39 KC 40 Marcus Mariota QB40 WAS

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