NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings
The 2026 rookie running back NFL draft class has some depth, but it’s all about one player from a fantasy football perspective: Notre Dame’s Jeremyiah Love. Projected as a top-10 pick, he’s the apple of every fantasy manager’s eye, in redraft and dynasty.
A three-down runner with massive upside, Love will be the first overall pick in most rookie-only drafts. He’ll also be a candidate to be a first-rounder in redraft leagues, especially if he lands with the Tennessee Titans or Washington Commanders with a top-seven selection.
The rest of the notable backs in this class, including Love’s college teammate, Jadarian Price, Arkansas’s Mike Washington Jr., Washington’s Jonah Coleman and Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson are all talented but team-dependent in determining their fantasy appeal. So, while Price is my No. 2 back now, he could be usurped by one of the other runners if they end up with one of the few backfield-needy teams in the league, such as the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s my look at the top 20 rookie running backs heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Jeremiyah Love
RB
ND
20
2
Jadarian Price
RB
ND
22
3
Jonah Coleman
RB
WAS
22
4
Mike Washington Jr.
RB
ARK
22
5
Emmett Johnson
RB
NEB
22
6
Nicholas Singleton
RB
PSU
22
7
Kaytron Allen
RB
PSU
23
8
Seth McGowan
RB
KU
24
9
Demond Claiborne
RB
WFU
22
10
J'Mari Taylor
RB
UVA
24
11
Le'Veon Moss
RB
TAMU
23
12
Noah Whittington
RB
ORE
24
13
Roman Hemby
RB
IND
23
14
Jamarion Miller
RB
ALA
22
15
Robert Henry Jr.
RB
UTSA
24
16
Desmond Reid
RB
PIT
21
17
Jaydn Ott
RB
OKL
23
18
Kaelon Black
RB
IND
24
19
Adam Randall
RB
CLE
21
20
Rahsul Faison
RB
S.C.
26
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano