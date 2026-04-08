Skip to main content
SI

NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings

Michael Fabiano lays out his top 20 rookie RBs heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
Michael Fabiano|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love projects to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love projects to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The 2026 rookie running back NFL draft class has some depth, but it’s all about one player from a fantasy football perspective: Notre Dame’s Jeremyiah Love. Projected as a top-10 pick, he’s the apple of every fantasy manager’s eye, in redraft and dynasty. 

A three-down runner with massive upside, Love will be the first overall pick in most rookie-only drafts. He’ll also be a candidate to be a first-rounder in redraft leagues, especially if he lands with the Tennessee Titans or Washington Commanders with a top-seven selection.

The rest of the notable backs in this class, including  Love’s college teammate, Jadarian Price, Arkansas’s Mike Washington Jr., Washington’s Jonah Coleman and Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson are all talented but team-dependent in determining their fantasy appeal. So, while Price is my No. 2 back now, he could be usurped by one of the other runners if they end up with one of the few backfield-needy teams in the league, such as the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s my look at the top 20 rookie running backs heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Jeremiyah Love

RB

ND

20

2

Jadarian Price

RB

ND

22

3

Jonah Coleman

RB

WAS

22

4

Mike Washington Jr.

RB

ARK

22

5

Emmett Johnson

RB

NEB

22

6

Nicholas Singleton

RB

PSU

22

7

Kaytron Allen

RB

PSU

23

8

Seth McGowan

RB

KU

24

9

Demond Claiborne

RB

WFU

22

10

J'Mari Taylor

RB

UVA

24

11

Le'Veon Moss

RB

TAMU

23

12

Noah Whittington

RB

ORE

24

13

Roman Hemby

RB

IND

23

14

Jamarion Miller

RB

ALA

22

15

Robert Henry Jr.

RB

UTSA

24

16

Desmond Reid

RB

PIT

21

17

Jaydn Ott

RB

OKL

23

18

Kaelon Black

RB

IND

24

19

Adam Randall

RB

CLE

21

20

Rahsul Faison

RB

S.C.

26

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/FANTASY