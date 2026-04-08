The 2026 rookie running back NFL draft class has some depth, but it’s all about one player from a fantasy football perspective: Notre Dame’s Jeremyiah Love. Projected as a top-10 pick, he’s the apple of every fantasy manager’s eye, in redraft and dynasty.

A three-down runner with massive upside, Love will be the first overall pick in most rookie-only drafts. He’ll also be a candidate to be a first-rounder in redraft leagues, especially if he lands with the Tennessee Titans or Washington Commanders with a top-seven selection.

The rest of the notable backs in this class, including Love’s college teammate, Jadarian Price, Arkansas’s Mike Washington Jr., Washington’s Jonah Coleman and Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson are all talented but team-dependent in determining their fantasy appeal. So, while Price is my No. 2 back now, he could be usurped by one of the other runners if they end up with one of the few backfield-needy teams in the league, such as the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s my look at the top 20 rookie running backs heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Jeremiyah Love RB ND 20 2 Jadarian Price RB ND 22 3 Jonah Coleman RB WAS 22 4 Mike Washington Jr. RB ARK 22 5 Emmett Johnson RB NEB 22 6 Nicholas Singleton RB PSU 22 7 Kaytron Allen RB PSU 23 8 Seth McGowan RB KU 24 9 Demond Claiborne RB WFU 22 10 J'Mari Taylor RB UVA 24 11 Le'Veon Moss RB TAMU 23 12 Noah Whittington RB ORE 24 13 Roman Hemby RB IND 23 14 Jamarion Miller RB ALA 22 15 Robert Henry Jr. RB UTSA 24 16 Desmond Reid RB PIT 21 17 Jaydn Ott RB OKL 23 18 Kaelon Black RB IND 24 19 Adam Randall RB CLE 21 20 Rahsul Faison RB S.C. 26

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