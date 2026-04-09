Skip to main content
SI

NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

Michael Fabiano lays out his top 20 rookie receivers heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
Michael Fabiano|
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate is projected to be a top-10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate is projected to be a top-10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 rookie wide receiver class certainly boasts a bit of depth, but it doesn’t have a player projected to be on the level of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb. The best wideout in the class is widely considered to be Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, who is regarded as a top-10 pick and could go as high as No. 4 to the Titans.

The rest of the notable receivers in this class include USC’s Makai Lemon, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Washington’s Denzel Boston and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. Lemon and Concepcion are considered the top slot men, while Tyson and Boston are the most notable perimeter receivers with first-round draft grades. 

Here’s my look at the top 20 rookie wide receivers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Wide Receivers Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Carnell Tate

WR

OSU

21

2

Makai Lemon

WR

USC

21

3

Jordyn Tyson

WR

ASU

21

4

KC Concepcion

WR

TAMU

21

5

Denzel Boston

WR

WAS

22

6

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR

IND

22

7

Chris Brazzell II

WR

TEN

22

8

Antonio Williams

WR

CLE

21

9

Chris Bell

WR

LOU

21

10

Elijah Sarratt

WR

IND

22

11

Zachariah Branch

WR

UGA

22

12

Germie Bernard

WR

ALA

22

13

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR

IND

21

14

Malachi Fields

WR

NDST

23

15

Ted Hurst

WR

GSU

22

16

Skyler Bell

WR

UCONN

23

17

Bryce Lance

WR

NDST

23

18

Deion Burks

WR

OKL

23

19

Brenen Thompson

WR

MSU

22

20

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR

MISS

21

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/FANTASY