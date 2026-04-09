NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
The 2026 rookie wide receiver class certainly boasts a bit of depth, but it doesn’t have a player projected to be on the level of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb. The best wideout in the class is widely considered to be Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, who is regarded as a top-10 pick and could go as high as No. 4 to the Titans.
The rest of the notable receivers in this class include USC’s Makai Lemon, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Washington’s Denzel Boston and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. Lemon and Concepcion are considered the top slot men, while Tyson and Boston are the most notable perimeter receivers with first-round draft grades.
Here’s my look at the top 20 rookie wide receivers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 Fantasy Rookie Wide Receivers Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Carnell Tate
WR
OSU
21
2
Makai Lemon
WR
USC
21
3
Jordyn Tyson
WR
ASU
21
4
KC Concepcion
WR
TAMU
21
5
Denzel Boston
WR
WAS
22
6
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR
IND
22
7
Chris Brazzell II
WR
TEN
22
8
Antonio Williams
WR
CLE
21
9
Chris Bell
WR
LOU
21
10
Elijah Sarratt
WR
IND
22
11
Zachariah Branch
WR
UGA
22
12
Germie Bernard
WR
ALA
22
13
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR
IND
21
14
Malachi Fields
WR
NDST
23
15
Ted Hurst
WR
GSU
22
16
Skyler Bell
WR
UCONN
23
17
Bryce Lance
WR
NDST
23
18
Deion Burks
WR
OKL
23
19
Brenen Thompson
WR
MSU
22
20
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR
MISS
21
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano