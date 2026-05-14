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NFL Strength of Schedule for All 32 Teams: Ranking the Easiest, Hardest Slates

The Saints have the easiest schedule based on two methods, while the Dolphins have the toughest.
Michael Fabiano|
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has one of the easiest schedules based on 2025 opponents and Vegas odds.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has one of the easiest schedules based on 2025 opponents and Vegas odds. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The final tentpole event of the NFL offseason is the release of the 2026 schedule. While I have contended that the schedule release is mostly useless from a fantasy perspective, at least in terms of FPA (Fantasy Points Allowed) data because it can change so drastically from one season to the next, the data is still worth noting if for no other reason than information. 

So, let’s take a look at which teams have the easiest and toughest schedules. I’ve included two methods for mining this data. First is a ranking based on the combined winning percentages of each team’s 2026 opponents based on 2025 data which is also flawed because so many “bad” teams from last year will be better this season … think about the Patriots in '24 vs. '25.

I have also included the data from Sharp Football Analysis, which uses each team’s opponent’s projected 2026 win percentage based on Vegas totals to determine the best and worst slates. 

Easiest NFL schedule (combined)

The Browns have the easiest slate based on opponent’s winning percentage alone, but they’re fourth based on Sharp’s projected numbers. If we combined the two lists, however, it’s the Saints who have the easiest schedule (ranked second based on both lists). That’s great news for the value of Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne Jr., Chris Olave and rookie wideout Jordan Tyson. 

The Bengals, ranked third on both lists, also have a very favorable schedule. With all the stars on their roster, this is obviously even more reason to draft players like Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. In the case of Chase, this could be a reason to take him ahead of Puka Nacua, as the Rams have a tougher slate based on both lists. 

Toughest NFL schedule (combined)

The Bears have the toughest slate based on the combined winning percentages of their 2026 opponents from '25, but Sharp has them ranked as the sixth-toughest (27th). Based on both lists, it’s the Dolphins who have the worst schedule (they’re 31st in each list). That’s not bad news in fantasy, at least aside from Malik Willis and De’Von Achane, as Miami’s roster is devoid of great (or even good options) from a fantasy football perspective. 

The Cardinals also have a tough slate, as they’re tied for 29th based on 2025 winning percentage and dead last (32nd) based on Sharp’s data. This won’t hurt the stock of rookie Jeremiyah Love or Trey McBride much, but it’s another reason to expect regression from Jacoby Brissett. 

Finally, let's look at the actual numbers. On the left, you'll see the rank based on 2025 combined winning percentage. On the right, you'll see the rankings based on Sharp Analysis.  Both lists are in order from easiest to hardest schedules based on individual parameters.

Again, you can use this information as a useful guide, but it should not be considered some sort of be all, end all determination of a player's fantasy football value. As we've learned, that's a flawed theory.

2026 NFL Strength of Schedule vs. Sharp Football

Rk - Opp. Win %

Team

Opp. Win %

Rk - Sharp

Team

1

Browns

.429

1

Lions

2

Saints

.434

2

Saints

3

Bengals

.450

3

Bengals

T-4

Colts

.465

4

Browns

T-4

Falcons

.465

5

Jets

6

Lions

.467

6

Ravens

7

Texans

.474

7

Eagles

8

Titans

.476

8

49ers

9

Ravens

.479

9

Colts

10

Eagles

.481

10

Chiefs

11

Jaguars

.490

11

Broncos

12

Buccaneers

.491

12

Patriots

13

Cowboys

.493

13

Titans

14

Steelers

.495

14

Bills

15

49ers

.497

15

Jaguars

16

Giants

.498

16

Vikings

17

Commanders

.502

17

Packers

18

Broncos

.512

18

Steelers

19

Seahawks

.514

19

Raiders

20

Rams

.516

20

Falcons

21

Jets

.517

21

Chargers

22

Vikings

.519

22

Seahawks

23

Panthers

.521

23

Buccaneers

24

Chargers

.522

24

Giants

25

Bills

.528

25

Commanders

26

Raiders

.529

26

Rams

27

Patriots

.531

27

Bears

28

Chiefs

.536

28

Rams

T-29

Cardinals

.538

29

Cowboys

T-29

Packers

.538

30

Panthers

31

Dolphins

.542

31

Dolphins

32

Bears

.550

32

Cardinals

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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