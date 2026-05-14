NFL Strength of Schedule for All 32 Teams: Ranking the Easiest, Hardest Slates

The final tentpole event of the NFL offseason is the release of the 2026 schedule. While I have contended that the schedule release is mostly useless from a fantasy perspective, at least in terms of FPA (Fantasy Points Allowed) data because it can change so drastically from one season to the next, the data is still worth noting if for no other reason than information.

So, let’s take a look at which teams have the easiest and toughest schedules. I’ve included two methods for mining this data. First is a ranking based on the combined winning percentages of each team’s 2026 opponents based on 2025 data which is also flawed because so many “bad” teams from last year will be better this season … think about the Patriots in '24 vs. '25.

I have also included the data from Sharp Football Analysis, which uses each team’s opponent’s projected 2026 win percentage based on Vegas totals to determine the best and worst slates.

Easiest NFL schedule (combined)

The Browns have the easiest slate based on opponent’s winning percentage alone, but they’re fourth based on Sharp’s projected numbers. If we combined the two lists, however, it’s the Saints who have the easiest schedule (ranked second based on both lists). That’s great news for the value of Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne Jr., Chris Olave and rookie wideout Jordan Tyson.

The Bengals, ranked third on both lists, also have a very favorable schedule. With all the stars on their roster, this is obviously even more reason to draft players like Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. In the case of Chase, this could be a reason to take him ahead of Puka Nacua, as the Rams have a tougher slate based on both lists.

Toughest NFL schedule (combined)

The Bears have the toughest slate based on the combined winning percentages of their 2026 opponents from '25, but Sharp has them ranked as the sixth-toughest (27th). Based on both lists, it’s the Dolphins who have the worst schedule (they’re 31st in each list). That’s not bad news in fantasy, at least aside from Malik Willis and De’Von Achane, as Miami’s roster is devoid of great (or even good options) from a fantasy football perspective.

The Cardinals also have a tough slate, as they’re tied for 29th based on 2025 winning percentage and dead last (32nd) based on Sharp’s data. This won’t hurt the stock of rookie Jeremiyah Love or Trey McBride much, but it’s another reason to expect regression from Jacoby Brissett.

Finally, let's look at the actual numbers. On the left, you'll see the rank based on 2025 combined winning percentage. On the right, you'll see the rankings based on Sharp Analysis. Both lists are in order from easiest to hardest schedules based on individual parameters.

Again, you can use this information as a useful guide, but it should not be considered some sort of be all, end all determination of a player's fantasy football value. As we've learned, that's a flawed theory.

2026 NFL Strength of Schedule vs. Sharp Football

Rk - Opp. Win % Team Opp. Win % Rk - Sharp Team 1 Browns .429 1 Lions 2 Saints .434 2 Saints 3 Bengals .450 3 Bengals T-4 Colts .465 4 Browns T-4 Falcons .465 5 Jets 6 Lions .467 6 Ravens 7 Texans .474 7 Eagles 8 Titans .476 8 49ers 9 Ravens .479 9 Colts 10 Eagles .481 10 Chiefs 11 Jaguars .490 11 Broncos 12 Buccaneers .491 12 Patriots 13 Cowboys .493 13 Titans 14 Steelers .495 14 Bills 15 49ers .497 15 Jaguars 16 Giants .498 16 Vikings 17 Commanders .502 17 Packers 18 Broncos .512 18 Steelers 19 Seahawks .514 19 Raiders 20 Rams .516 20 Falcons 21 Jets .517 21 Chargers 22 Vikings .519 22 Seahawks 23 Panthers .521 23 Buccaneers 24 Chargers .522 24 Giants 25 Bills .528 25 Commanders 26 Raiders .529 26 Rams 27 Patriots .531 27 Bears 28 Chiefs .536 28 Rams T-29 Cardinals .538 29 Cowboys T-29 Packers .538 30 Panthers 31 Dolphins .542 31 Dolphins 32 Bears .550 32 Cardinals

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