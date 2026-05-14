NFL Strength of Schedule for All 32 Teams: Ranking the Easiest, Hardest Slates
The final tentpole event of the NFL offseason is the release of the 2026 schedule. While I have contended that the schedule release is mostly useless from a fantasy perspective, at least in terms of FPA (Fantasy Points Allowed) data because it can change so drastically from one season to the next, the data is still worth noting if for no other reason than information.
So, let’s take a look at which teams have the easiest and toughest schedules. I’ve included two methods for mining this data. First is a ranking based on the combined winning percentages of each team’s 2026 opponents based on 2025 data which is also flawed because so many “bad” teams from last year will be better this season … think about the Patriots in '24 vs. '25.
I have also included the data from Sharp Football Analysis, which uses each team’s opponent’s projected 2026 win percentage based on Vegas totals to determine the best and worst slates.
Easiest NFL schedule (combined)
The Browns have the easiest slate based on opponent’s winning percentage alone, but they’re fourth based on Sharp’s projected numbers. If we combined the two lists, however, it’s the Saints who have the easiest schedule (ranked second based on both lists). That’s great news for the value of Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne Jr., Chris Olave and rookie wideout Jordan Tyson.
The Bengals, ranked third on both lists, also have a very favorable schedule. With all the stars on their roster, this is obviously even more reason to draft players like Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. In the case of Chase, this could be a reason to take him ahead of Puka Nacua, as the Rams have a tougher slate based on both lists.
Toughest NFL schedule (combined)
The Bears have the toughest slate based on the combined winning percentages of their 2026 opponents from '25, but Sharp has them ranked as the sixth-toughest (27th). Based on both lists, it’s the Dolphins who have the worst schedule (they’re 31st in each list). That’s not bad news in fantasy, at least aside from Malik Willis and De’Von Achane, as Miami’s roster is devoid of great (or even good options) from a fantasy football perspective.
The Cardinals also have a tough slate, as they’re tied for 29th based on 2025 winning percentage and dead last (32nd) based on Sharp’s data. This won’t hurt the stock of rookie Jeremiyah Love or Trey McBride much, but it’s another reason to expect regression from Jacoby Brissett.
Finally, let's look at the actual numbers. On the left, you'll see the rank based on 2025 combined winning percentage. On the right, you'll see the rankings based on Sharp Analysis. Both lists are in order from easiest to hardest schedules based on individual parameters.
Again, you can use this information as a useful guide, but it should not be considered some sort of be all, end all determination of a player's fantasy football value. As we've learned, that's a flawed theory.
2026 NFL Strength of Schedule vs. Sharp Football
Rk - Opp. Win %
Team
Opp. Win %
Rk - Sharp
Team
1
Browns
.429
1
Lions
2
Saints
.434
2
Saints
3
Bengals
.450
3
Bengals
T-4
Colts
.465
4
Browns
T-4
Falcons
.465
5
Jets
6
Lions
.467
6
Ravens
7
Texans
.474
7
Eagles
8
Titans
.476
8
49ers
9
Ravens
.479
9
Colts
10
Eagles
.481
10
Chiefs
11
Jaguars
.490
11
Broncos
12
Buccaneers
.491
12
Patriots
13
Cowboys
.493
13
Titans
14
Steelers
.495
14
Bills
15
49ers
.497
15
Jaguars
16
Giants
.498
16
Vikings
17
Commanders
.502
17
Packers
18
Broncos
.512
18
Steelers
19
Seahawks
.514
19
Raiders
20
Rams
.516
20
Falcons
21
Jets
.517
21
Chargers
22
Vikings
.519
22
Seahawks
23
Panthers
.521
23
Buccaneers
24
Chargers
.522
24
Giants
25
Bills
.528
25
Commanders
26
Raiders
.529
26
Rams
27
Patriots
.531
27
Bears
28
Chiefs
.536
28
Rams
T-29
Cardinals
.538
29
Cowboys
T-29
Packers
.538
30
Panthers
31
Dolphins
.542
31
Dolphins
32
Bears
.550
32
Cardinals
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano