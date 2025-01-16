Fabs' One And Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For The NFL's Divisional Round
Fantasy footballers looking for a postseason challenge are most likely involved in what’s called a “One and Done” league. In these formats, managers can pick a player once in the playoffs, and the team with the most points after the Super Bowl wins.
I’m involved in such a league, and I had a bit of a “mid” week in the Wild Card Round. Here’s the lineup I submitted. I’m required to start one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver, one tight end and one flex starter (running back, wide receiver or tight end).
QB – Jayden Daniels, Commanders (22.3 points)
RB – Saquon Barkley, Eagles (14.3 points)
WR – Nico Collins, Texans (25.2 points)
TE – Mark Andrews, Ravens (5.2 points)
FLEX – Puka Nacua, Rams (10.1 points)
Obviously, Andrews and Nacua hurt me with subpar performances, and I can no longer use either one of them again. As a result, I find myself 16 fantasy points out of first place as we head into the Divisional Round. I want to make a big push this week, but I also want to use big-name players who I think could have big stat lines on teams that I'm projecting to lose.
So, here’s the lineup I’ve put together for the Divisional Round and my thoughts on each.
One and Done Fantasy Playoff Picks for Divisional Round
QB – Lamar Jackson, Ravens: I think the Bills win at home, so I want to use Jackson now. If the Ravens win, however, I’ll have lost out on Josh Allen. That’s the challenge of the format.
RB – Derrick Henry, Ravens: See Jackson; I want to make sure I get a week of the King. The Bills were also vulnerable to the run during the regular season, so Henry should eat.
WR – A.J. Brown, Eagles: I think we’ll be talking about Brown’s stats this week, and not him reading a book on the sidelines. I could also see the Eagles losing, so I want to use Brown.
TE – Zach Ertz, Commanders: I think the Lions and Chiefs will win, so I don’t want to burn Travis Kelce or Sam LaPorta. So, I went with Ertz on a team I expect to lose this weekend.
FLEX – Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders: I’m expecting a high-scoring affair at Ford Field, and that should benefit McLaurin. I want to use him before Washington loses, too.