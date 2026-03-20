Fab’s One-Man, Five-Round Fantasy Football Mock Draft 3.0 for 2026

The 2026 NFL offseason has been filled with huge coaching changes, blockbuster trades, and big-time free-agent signings that will alter the future, good or bad, of the teams involved. All of these moves will also have a major impact on our fantasy football drafts, including my most recent one-man, five-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL season.

For example, the move that sent DJ Moore to Buffalo not only bumped him into the first five rounds, but it also made his former teammates, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, more valuable. On the flip side, players like James Conner and Courtland Sutton, who might have otherwise remained prominent, are no longer in the top 60.

So, let’s take a deeper look into how a full-point PPR draft might look with my latest one-man mock, which includes notes on all the draft risers and fallers.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.2 2 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.3 3 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.4 4 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.5 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.6 6 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.7 7 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 1.8 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.9 9 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.10 10 James Cook, RB, Bills 1.11 11 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.12 12 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Notes: Robinson remains my top pick, but I have moved Gibbs ahead of Nacua after the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston. Nacua is the first wideout off the board, at No. 3, followed by Chase and Smith-Njigba. McCaffrey earned his way into the top six, though I do have concerns about his durability after his 413 touches last season.

The rest of the first round is mostly chalk compared to my previous mock draft, but with one major move: Jefferson is back in the top 12. With Kyler Murray projected to replace J.J. McCarthy as the No. 1 quarterback in Minnesota, Jefferson should rebound from what was a dreadful, career-worst campaign in real and fantasy football.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 2.14 11 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.15 10 Drake London, WR, Falcons 2.16 9 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.17 8 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 2.18 7 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 2.19 6 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 2.20 5 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 2.21 4 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 2.22 3 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 2.23 2 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.24 1 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Notes: McBride drops down one spot compared to my previous mock, but he’s still a prominent player (No. 13). The round includes six wide receivers, with Egbuka being the biggest mover in the top 24. With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, the talented slot receiver will be in a great position to break out for fantasy managers. I like to compare him to Smith-Njigba in terms of his projected statistical arc heading into this second season.

The most notable mover among the running backs is Walker, who signed a huge deal to be the new starter in Kansas City. I expect him to see a featured role for head coach Andy Reid, so a career-best season is well within reach for the talented running back.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 3.26 2 A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles 3.27 3 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.28 4 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.29 5 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 3.30 6 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 3.31 7 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 3.32 8 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 3.33 9 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 3.34 10 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 3.35 11 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.36 12 Breece Hall, RB Jets

Notes: The round begins with the second tight end off the board, Bowers. We also see the first quarterback, Allen. While there are a few wideouts, this round features mostly running backs. That includes Hampton, who should be the featured back in Los Angeles, even with the addition of speedster Keaton Mitchell. A first-round pick last season, Barkley falls into Round 3 after his disappointing 2025 campaign. He’s also entering his age-29 season.

Etienne is the biggest name in the round among the players who changed teams, as he’ll be the new lead back in New Orleans. The Saints have yet to announce what will happen with veteran Alvin Kamara, but I have Etienne ranked as if Kamara will be released.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 4.38 11 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.39 10 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 4.40 9 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 4.41 8 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 4.42 7 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.43 6 Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 4.44 5 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.45 4 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 4.46 3 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears 4.47 2 Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 4.48 1 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Notes: One of the more notable free-agent losers is Irving, who is the first player to come off the board in Round 4. That’s due to the addition of pass-catching runner Kenneth Gainwell in the Tampa Bay backfield. Close to 39% of Irving’s career fantasy points (PPR) have come as a receiver, and that could (and likely will) decline with Gainwell on the roster. The round also includes three second-year backs: Judkins, Skattebo and Henderson.

At wide receiver, McLaurin moves up after the Commanders didn’t retain Deebo Samuel Sr. and are still short on pass catchers. The Moore to Buffalo deal also reflects in this round, as Burden and Odunze both come off the board in back-to-back picks. We also see a pair of quarterbacks, Jackson (who moves up a few spots) and Maye, drafted in the round.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 DJ Moore, WR, Bills 5.50 2 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 5.51 3 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 5.52 4 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.53 5 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 5.54 6 Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 5.55 7 Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 5.56 8 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 5.57 9 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 5.58 10 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 5.59 11 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 5.60 12 DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

Notes: The final stanza begins with Moore, who goes from being the third- or fourth-best option in Chicago’s pass attack to being the projected first option in Buffalo. Remember, he played for Bills head coach Joe Brady when the two were together in Carolina. The Chargers have yet to make a move on Keenan Allen, so McConkey is back in the top 50 (for now).

Loveland is the third tight end picked in the first five rounds, as I expect him to bust out big time in 2026. The round also includes Evans, who signed with San Francisco, and Waddle, who was traded to Denver. Both players could see a slight decrease in value with their new teams, as I have them ranked in the No. 3 wide receiver/flex range at this point.

The opposite is true of Pierce, who sees a jump after signing a huge deal to stay in Indianapolis. His stock also rises with the trade of Pittman to Pittsburgh, which in turn makes Metcalf far less attractive this season (until we know the quarterback situation). Speaking of the Steelers, the addition of Rico Dowdle pushes Jaylen Warren out of the top 60 and moves Hubbard back into a more prominent spot as he won’t lose work to Dowdle in Carolina.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated