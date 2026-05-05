Puka Nacua Leads Updated Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
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The wide receiver position has gone through quite a transformation this offseason. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to the Bills and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster trade. Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for multiple wideouts. We’re also awaiting the expected, post-June 1 trade of A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.
The 2026 NFL draft also saw a number of receivers picked who could make an immediate fantasy impact, none more than Carnell Tate, who went fourth overall to the Titans. Managers will also be picking other rookies such as Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion, while several others warrant late-round picks in the majority of redraft leagues.
We also saw veterans like Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams.
With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy WR rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
6
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
7
Drake London
WR7
ATL
8
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
9
Rashee Rice
WR9
KC
10
George Pickens
WR10
DAL
11
Malik Nabers
WR11
NYG
12
A.J. Brown
WR12
PHI
13
Chris Olave
WR13
NO
14
Emeka Egbuka
WR14
TB
15
Tetairoa McMillan
WR15
CAR
16
Devonta Smith
WR16
PHI
17
Garrett Wilson
WR17
NYJ
18
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
19
Zay Flowers
WR19
BAL
20
Davante Adams
WR20
LAR
21
Terry McLaurin
WR21
WAS
22
Ladd McConkey
WR22
LAC
23
Luther Burden III
WR23
CHI
24
Jaylen Waddle
WR24
DEN
25
Jameson Williams
WR25
DET
26
Christian Watson
WR26
GB
27
D.J. Moore
WR27
BUF
28
Rome Odunze
WR28
CHI
29
Carnell Tate
WR29
TEN
30
Mike Evans
WR30
SF
31
Alec Pierce
WR31
IND
32
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR32
ARI
33
DK Metcalf
WR33
PIT
34
Makai Lemon
WR34
PHI
35
Courtland Sutton
WR35
DEN
36
Michael Wilson
WR36
ARI
37
Jordyn Tyson
WR37
NO
38
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR38
JAC
39
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR39
TB
40
Parker Washington
WR40
JAC
41
Ricky Pearsall
WR41
SF
42
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR42
TEN
43
Jakobi Meyers
WR43
JAC
44
Jordan Addison
WR44
MIN
45
KC Concepcion
WR45
CLE
46
Matthew Golden
WR46
GB
47
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR47
PIT
48
Quentin Johnston
WR48
LAC
49
Josh Downs
WR49
IND
50
Romeo Doubs
WR50
NE
51
Stefon Diggs
WR51
FA
52
Jayden Reed
WR52
GB
53
Xavier Worthy
WR53
KC
54
Khalil Shakir
WR54
BUF
55
Jayden Higgins
WR55
HOU
56
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR56
FA
57
Jalen McMillan
WR57
TB
58
Jalen Coker
WR58
CAR
59
Jerry Jeudy
WR59
CLE
60
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR60
NYJ
61
Jauan Jennings
WR61
FA
62
Brandon Aiyuk
WR62
SF
63
Travis Hunter
WR63
JAC
64
Tre Tucker
WR64
LV
65
Malik Washington
WR65
MIA
66
Rashid Shaheed
WR66
SEA
67
Denzel Boston
WR67
CLE
68
Jalen Nailor
WR68
LV
69
Antonio Williams
WR69
WAS
70
Adonai Mitchell
WR70
NYJ
71
Tyreek Hill
WR71
FA
72
Kayshon Boutte
WR72
NE
73
Isaac TeSlaa
WR73
DET
74
Pat Bryant
WR74
DEN
75
Tre Harris
WR75
LAC
76
Troy Franklin
WR76
DEN
77
Tank Dell
WR77
HOU
78
Calvin Ridley
WR78
TEN
79
Cooper Kupp
WR79
SEA
80
Jalen Tolbert
WR80
MIA
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano