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Puka Nacua Leads Updated Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

With the 2026 NFL draft complete, the talented Rams receiver leads Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and others in our top-80 WR ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be the first player at his position selected in countless 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be the first player at his position selected in countless 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

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The wide receiver position has gone through quite a transformation this offseason. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to the Bills and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster trade. Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for multiple wideouts. We’re also awaiting the expected, post-June 1 trade of A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

The 2026 NFL draft also saw a number of receivers picked who could make an immediate fantasy impact, none more than Carnell Tate, who went fourth overall to the Titans. Managers will also be picking other rookies such as Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion, while several others warrant late-round picks in the majority of redraft leagues.

We also saw veterans like Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams. 

With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy WR rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

6

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

7

Drake London

WR7

ATL

8

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

9

Rashee Rice

WR9

KC

10

George Pickens

WR10

DAL

11

Malik Nabers

WR11

NYG

12

A.J. Brown

WR12

PHI

13

Chris Olave

WR13

NO

14

Emeka Egbuka

WR14

TB

15

Tetairoa McMillan

WR15

CAR

16

Devonta Smith

WR16

PHI

17

Garrett Wilson

WR17

NYJ

18

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

19

Zay Flowers

WR19

BAL

20

Davante Adams

WR20

LAR

21

Terry McLaurin

WR21

WAS

22

Ladd McConkey

WR22

LAC

23

Luther Burden III

WR23

CHI

24

Jaylen Waddle

WR24

DEN

25

Jameson Williams

WR25

DET

26

Christian Watson

WR26

GB

27

D.J. Moore

WR27

BUF

28

Rome Odunze

WR28

CHI

29

Carnell Tate

WR29

TEN

30

Mike Evans

WR30

SF

31

Alec Pierce

WR31

IND

32

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR32

ARI

33

DK Metcalf

WR33

PIT

34

Makai Lemon

WR34

PHI

35

Courtland Sutton

WR35

DEN

36

Michael Wilson

WR36

ARI

37

Jordyn Tyson

WR37

NO

38

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR38

JAC

39

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR39

TB

40

Parker Washington

WR40

JAC

41

Ricky Pearsall

WR41

SF

42

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR42

TEN

43

Jakobi Meyers

WR43

JAC

44

Jordan Addison

WR44

MIN

45

KC Concepcion

WR45

CLE

46

Matthew Golden

WR46

GB

47

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR47

PIT

48

Quentin Johnston

WR48

LAC

49

Josh Downs

WR49

IND

50

Romeo Doubs

WR50

NE

51

Stefon Diggs

WR51

FA

52

Jayden Reed

WR52

GB

53

Xavier Worthy

WR53

KC

54

Khalil Shakir

WR54

BUF

55

Jayden Higgins

WR55

HOU

56

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR56

FA

57

Jalen McMillan

WR57

TB

58

Jalen Coker

WR58

CAR

59

Jerry Jeudy

WR59

CLE

60

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR60

NYJ

61

Jauan Jennings

WR61

FA

62

Brandon Aiyuk

WR62

SF

63

Travis Hunter

WR63

JAC

64

Tre Tucker

WR64

LV

65

Malik Washington

WR65

MIA

66

Rashid Shaheed

WR66

SEA

67

Denzel Boston

WR67

CLE

68

Jalen Nailor

WR68

LV

69

Antonio Williams

WR69

WAS

70

Adonai Mitchell

WR70

NYJ

71

Tyreek Hill

WR71

FA

72

Kayshon Boutte

WR72

NE

73

Isaac TeSlaa

WR73

DET

74

Pat Bryant

WR74

DEN

75

Tre Harris

WR75

LAC

76

Troy Franklin

WR76

DEN

77

Tank Dell

WR77

HOU

78

Calvin Ridley

WR78

TEN

79

Cooper Kupp

WR79

SEA

80

Jalen Tolbert

WR80

MIA

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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