Puka Nacua Leads Updated Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

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The wide receiver position has gone through quite a transformation this offseason. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to the Bills and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster trade. Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for multiple wideouts. We’re also awaiting the expected, post-June 1 trade of A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

The 2026 NFL draft also saw a number of receivers picked who could make an immediate fantasy impact, none more than Carnell Tate, who went fourth overall to the Titans. Managers will also be picking other rookies such as Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion, while several others warrant late-round picks in the majority of redraft leagues.

We also saw veterans like Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams.

With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy WR rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 5 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 6 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 7 Drake London WR7 ATL 8 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 9 Rashee Rice WR9 KC 10 George Pickens WR10 DAL 11 Malik Nabers WR11 NYG 12 A.J. Brown WR12 PHI 13 Chris Olave WR13 NO 14 Emeka Egbuka WR14 TB 15 Tetairoa McMillan WR15 CAR 16 Devonta Smith WR16 PHI 17 Garrett Wilson WR17 NYJ 18 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 19 Zay Flowers WR19 BAL 20 Davante Adams WR20 LAR 21 Terry McLaurin WR21 WAS 22 Ladd McConkey WR22 LAC 23 Luther Burden III WR23 CHI 24 Jaylen Waddle WR24 DEN 25 Jameson Williams WR25 DET 26 Christian Watson WR26 GB 27 D.J. Moore WR27 BUF 28 Rome Odunze WR28 CHI 29 Carnell Tate WR29 TEN 30 Mike Evans WR30 SF 31 Alec Pierce WR31 IND 32 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR32 ARI 33 DK Metcalf WR33 PIT 34 Makai Lemon WR34 PHI 35 Courtland Sutton WR35 DEN 36 Michael Wilson WR36 ARI 37 Jordyn Tyson WR37 NO 38 Brian Thomas Jr. WR38 JAC 39 Chris Godwin Jr. WR39 TB 40 Parker Washington WR40 JAC 41 Ricky Pearsall WR41 SF 42 Wan'Dale Robinson WR42 TEN 43 Jakobi Meyers WR43 JAC 44 Jordan Addison WR44 MIN 45 KC Concepcion WR45 CLE 46 Matthew Golden WR46 GB 47 Michael Pittman Jr. WR47 PIT 48 Quentin Johnston WR48 LAC 49 Josh Downs WR49 IND 50 Romeo Doubs WR50 NE 51 Stefon Diggs WR51 FA 52 Jayden Reed WR52 GB 53 Xavier Worthy WR53 KC 54 Khalil Shakir WR54 BUF 55 Jayden Higgins WR55 HOU 56 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR56 FA 57 Jalen McMillan WR57 TB 58 Jalen Coker WR58 CAR 59 Jerry Jeudy WR59 CLE 60 Omar Cooper Jr. WR60 NYJ 61 Jauan Jennings WR61 FA 62 Brandon Aiyuk WR62 SF 63 Travis Hunter WR63 JAC 64 Tre Tucker WR64 LV 65 Malik Washington WR65 MIA 66 Rashid Shaheed WR66 SEA 67 Denzel Boston WR67 CLE 68 Jalen Nailor WR68 LV 69 Antonio Williams WR69 WAS 70 Adonai Mitchell WR70 NYJ 71 Tyreek Hill WR71 FA 72 Kayshon Boutte WR72 NE 73 Isaac TeSlaa WR73 DET 74 Pat Bryant WR74 DEN 75 Tre Harris WR75 LAC 76 Troy Franklin WR76 DEN 77 Tank Dell WR77 HOU 78 Calvin Ridley WR78 TEN 79 Cooper Kupp WR79 SEA 80 Jalen Tolbert WR80 MIA

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