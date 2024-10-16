Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 7
It’s Week 7, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Caleb Williams and Jared Goff in Week 6!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 7
1. Lamar Jackson at Buccaneers (Mon.)
2. Jalen Hurts at Giants
3. Jayden Daniels vs. Panthers
4. Josh Allen vs. Titans
5. Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens (Mon.)
6. Jordan Love vs. Texans
7. Joe Burrow at Browns
8. Sam Darnold vs. Lions
9. Jared Goff at Vikings
10. C.J. Stroud at Packers
Complete Week 7 quarterback rankings (Coming soon!)
Byes: Bears, Cowboys
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mayfield has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football, averaging 22.5 points per game. He needs to be in startling lineups without question moving forward, and that includes this week’s game against the Ravens. Their defense has struggled against quarterbacks, surrendering a total of 11 touchdown passes and the second-most fantasy points per game in 2024.
Start ‘Em
Jordan Love vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy managers are “loving” Jordan, as he’s averaging more than 20 fantasy points in his four starts this season. I’d keep him active this week against the Texans in what could be a high-scoring game at Lambeau Field. Their defense has allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for more than 19 points after six weeks, a list that includes rookie Drake Maye in his first NFL start last week.
Sam Darnold vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold has been mostly solid this year, scoring 19-plus points in three of his last four games. Next up is a matchup against the Lions in a game that opened with a total of 51, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair. Their defense did hold Dak Prescott to just 3.2 points last week, but Detroit has also given up 18-plus points to two quarterbacks since Week 2 and will be without Aidan Hutchinson.
Jared Goff at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff has been hot lately, scoring 25-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games. He’s also thrown for multiple touchdowns without a single interception in each of his last three contests. I’d start him in what figures to be a shootout in Minnesota, even against a Vikings defense that’s been pretty tough on enemy quarterbacks. So, I’m going with the fantasy upside over the matchup in this case.
Kirk Cousins vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins was a disappointment last week, as he scored just 12.5 points despite a great matchup in Carolina. Still, he’s worth a look when the Falcons host Seattle in Week 7. Their defense has allowed three different signal-callers to beat them for 22-plus points, including Daniel Jones. What’s more, all three of those quarterbacks beat Seattle for 22-plus points in each of their last three games.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Geno Smith at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Andy Dalton at Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Drake Maye vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Justin Fields vs. Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Fields is a tough player to sit, as he’s put up 18-plus points in three of his last four games including two with more than 23 points. Still, this week’s matchup against the Jets isn’t at all favorable. Their defense has given up four touchdown passes and the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. There have also been reports that Fields could lose his starting role to Russell Wilson.
Sit ‘Em
Patrick Mahomes at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Mahomes has been very mediocre this year (and really since the second half of last season), averaging 14.2 points per game. I’d continue to sit him if you have a viable alternative this week, as Mahomes faces a 49ers defense that’s allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for more than 12.8 fantasy points. What’s more, just one has thrown for more than one touchdown against them.
Kyler Murray vs. Chargers (Mon. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Murray, last week’s sit of the week, put up a mere 11.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. I’d beware him this week too, as he faces a Chargers defense that’s allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of 13 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks this season. What’s more, Murray could be without his top wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr., who suffered a concussion.
Deshaun Watson vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You might look at Watson’s matchup vs. the Bengals and think it’s favorable (and it is). But as we saw last week, he simply can’t be trusted no matter the opponent. Watson hasn’t scored more than 12.2 fantasy points in each of his last three games, and he’s failed to throw for 200 yards in a single game as a member of the Browns! At this point, Watson is probably waiver-wire fodder in 2024.
Aaron Rodgers at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Rodgers has failed to score more than 15.1 points in all but two of his first six games this season, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a sit ‘em this week. Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t allowed any enemy quarterbacks to beat them for more than 16.4 fantasy points in a game this season, and only two enemy field generals have thrown for multiple touchdowns against them.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Trevor Lawrence vs. Patriots (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Justin Herbert at Cardinals (Mon. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Will Levis at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)