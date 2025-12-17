Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 16
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated each week, all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 16
1. Christian McCaffrey at Colts (Mon.)
2. Bijan Robinson at Cardinals
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Steelers
4. De’Von Achane vs. Bengals
5. Jonathan Taylor vs. 49ers (Mon.)
6. James Cook at Browns
7. Saquon Barkley at Commanders (Sat.)
8. Josh Jacobs vs. Jaguars
9. Chase Brown at Dolphins
10. Bucky Irving at Panthers
Week 16 Start ‘Em Running Backs
Start of the Week
Bucky Irving at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving had a stinker last week, scoring just 8.1 points against the Falcons. Don’t let that keep you from starting him this week though, as Irving faces a plus matchup against the Panthers in a huge NFC South tilt. In two career contests against Carolina, Irving has posted 375 scrimmage yards and averaged 25.3 points. Their defense has also allowed the ninth-most points to runners.
Start ‘Em
TreVeyon Henderson at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Henderson, listed as a start ’em last week, went off for more than 30 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. He has now scored 28 or more points in three of his last five games, and I’d stick with him against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to opposing running backs 11 times this season, including seven runners who have hit that point total since Week 8.
Breece Hall at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hall has seen his numbers tumble lately, scoring a combined 10 fantasy points in his last two games (he was a sit in the column last week). I do think you can flex him this week though, as Hall faces a plus matchup against the Saints down in the bayou. Running backs have beaten their defense for 14-plus PPR points 12 times this season, including five who have done it since Week 9.
Rico Dowdle vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle got the start and played more snaps than Chuba Hubbard last week, resulting in 17 touches and 12.4 fantasy points. He’ll be on the flex radar again this week, as the veteran faces a Buccaneers defense that has allowed running backs to beat them for 15 or more points 11 times this season. That includes six runners who have hit that total (or surpassed it) in the last six weeks.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones Sr. has been a nothingburger in fantasy in recent weeks, scoring single digits in four straight games. Still, a very attractive matchup against the lowly Giants run defense should be good for what ails him statistically. Their defense has allowed the second-most PPR points to running backs since Week 8, and the position has averaged an insane 6.3 yards per rush over that time.
More Starts
- D’Andre Swift vs. Packers (Sat. 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Quinshon Judkins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Ashton Jeanty at Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeanty and the Raiders have been brutal lately, as he’s scored a combined 14 points in his last two games and the offense was just shutout in a loss to the Eagles. I wouldn't be afraid to sit the disappointing rookie against Houston and their dominant defense in what could be another negative game script. The Texans have also given up just 3.7 yards per rush to opposing backs in 2025.
Sit ‘Em
Kenneth Walker vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Walker III isn’t only a sit ’em, but he might even get cut in some leagues over the final two weeks of the postseason. He had just 2.9 points last week, and the veteran has compiled 6.7 combined PPR points in his last two games. While Walker III did beat L.A. for 20.1 points in Week 11, that was just one of six games (out of 14) where he wasn’t held to single digits.
Omarion Hampton at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hampton is back in action for the Chargers, but his role has not been that of a featured running back. In fact, Kimani Vidal continues to start and has played more snaps than the rookie in the last two weeks. His next matchup against the Cowboys isn’t terrible on paper, but it’ll be tough to trust Hampton while he’s often playing behind Vidal in the Chargers' backfield rotation.
Tony Pollard at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has caught fire over the last two weeks, as he’s scored three touchdowns and a combined 46.3 fantasy points. Still, this week’s matchup against the Chiefs is tough on paper. Just two running backs have beaten them for 15-plus points since Week 5, and just one (Javonte Williams) has scored as many as 17 points against them in that time. At best, Pollard is a risk-reward flex.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Eagles (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt had one of his best fantasy games of the season last week, scoring 15.6 points against the Giants. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as New York’s run defense is brutal and Chris Rodriguez was inactive. This week’s matchup against the Eagles will be much tougher and could result in a negative game script, so I’d keep “Bill” on the bench in the NFC game.
More Sits
- Jaylen Warren at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Isiah Pacheco at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)